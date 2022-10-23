Henry Cavill’s Superman Visual Leaks in Black Adam; Look

Home » Movies » Henry Cavill’s Superman Visual Leaked in Black Adam

Henry Cavill’s Superman costume in the movie Black Adam appears to be the same one worn by the hero in another DCEU movie.

Image: Reproduction | Disclosure

As is well known, Superman from Henry Cavill is in a post-credits scene of black adam. And with the release of the film in theaters, several images have been leaked that show the look of the Man of Steel.

Supercavill’s uniform in Black Adam looks a lot like the outfits the hero wore in Batman v Superman is at Justice League.

Check out a leaked image showing the return of Henry Cavill as Superman:

read more

Superman’s suit in Black Adam looks so damn good pic.twitter.com/vOF49aCb4L — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@HarleyClears) October 20, 2022

What did you think of the look? Comment below in our comment block.

black adam It is already showing in cinemas across Brazil.

READ MORE ABOUT BLACK ADAM:

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam was released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

Follow the DC Legacy and learn all about the dcnauts movies