How did Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron start dating?

Find out how Vanessa Hudgens and her role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical started an off-screen romance

One of the great successes of the ‘High School Musical’ film trilogy was the relationship of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez who, due to their passionate exchange, drew sighs from many fans of the franchise over the years. However, the couple’s chemistry was not limited to screens, as Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efronthe interpreters of the duo, also fell in love and lived a romance as admirable as those of their characters.

Although the relationship between the two is already known to the entire franchise’s fanbase, many still don’t know how it all started — but don’t worry, Recreio has gathered everything that is known about the relationship. Check out!

Love at first sight

Troy and Gabriella in a scene from ‘High School Musical’ / Credit: Playback / Disney

The actors who play the shy and studious girl and the popular captain of the basketball team met while auditioning for the first film, released in 2006, a meeting that, according to the statement granted by Hudgens in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast in 2019, established an instant connection between the two.

We created a bond from the beginning. We thought, ‘We’re doing this, either we get along or we’re not going to get anything’,” she revealed.

Replicating the chemistry seen behind the scenes in fiction, the actress explains that it all started very naturally. “It really started organically and I couldn’t be more grateful to have lived through that relationship at the time,” she revealed.

Still, Troy and Gabriella were the roles that made the then-boyfriends world famous, as ‘High School Musical’ became one of the most beloved franchises around the globe, attracting fans to this day. Thinking about that, Hudgens highlighted how dating Efron was positive in dealing with the spotlight.

We kind of exploded. The movie was a huge phenomenon and all the eyes in the world were on me… I had someone to lean on who was going through the same thing.”

Not everything is flowers

Despite all the support, Vanessa recalls that they were a couple like any other, and that they ended up falling out at one time or another, even occurring during the rehearsals of the teenage production produced by Disney Channel.

I remember one time we had a fight during a rehearsal period. I remember Kenny Ortega (choreographer) turning the corner with the most worried look on his face: ‘Oh no, is our film going to fall apart now?’”

Still, the disagreements did not prevent them from continuing filming. “I’m very proud to be a professional, so I was like, ‘Let’s go ahead and do what we need to do’; and we solved everything. Because I was so young, this relationship stabilized me.”

It is worth remembering that the romance between the two ended up coming to an end in 2010. Therefore, they remained together for two more years after the third film in the franchise, thus totaling five years of relationship.