how to see the phenomenon of this tuesday

This Tuesday (25), part of the world will witness the Moon passing in front of the Sun, in a partial solar eclipse – the last of 2022.

But, unfortunately, it will not be visible from Brazil.

The phenomenon will be seen in almost all of Europe, in part of Russia, in North Africa, in the Middle East, in Southeast Asia, in India and in a little part of Greenland.

It starts in the Atlantic Ocean at 6am and ends at 10am. The peak occurs around 8 am.

eclipse area Image: Time and Date

Anyone who happens to be traveling through one of the luckiest places will be able to follow the eclipse with their own eyes.

But even those who are here can somehow do that.

Some observatories around the world will broadcast the phenomenon live on Tuesday morning.

Royal Greenwich Observatory, UK:

TimeandDate.com:

Cosmosapiens:

What will we see?

Depending on where it is observed, the eclipse is more or less intense.

At the peak and at the best position (in this case, the North Pole, where there are not many observers), the Sun will be 82% blocked by the Moon — it won’t be a perfect alignment, so it’s a “partial” eclipse.

That is, we see a “slice” of the Sun, with a shape that looks like a crescent moon, as if it had been bitten.

To observers from Europe, Africa and Asia, the Sun will appear dimmed to varying degrees. In Russia, for example, about 80% of the solar disk will be covered by the Moon; in western China, 70%; in Norway and Finland, 63% and 62%, respectively.

Partial eclipse of the sun seen from the São Bento Monastery in downtown São Paulo in 2017 Image: Hélvio Romero/Estadão Content

What’s next?

Solar eclipses happen when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, as seen from Earth. This happens between two and five times a year, always during the new moon phase — when our satellite is between the Earth and the Sun.

A total eclipse, when the Sun is 100% blocked, happens approximately every 18 months.

In 2023, there are two eclipses: a total, on April 20 (also will not be visible from Brazil) and an annular, on October 14. This, yes, we will be able to witness, with a beautiful “ring of fire” effect around the Sun.