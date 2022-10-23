‘I thought the Brasileirão would be easier’, says VP

Vítor Pereira has been surprised in Brazilian football. The Corinthians coach said again tonight (22), after a 1-0 victory over Santos in Vila Belmiro, that he expected to find less tactical complexity in clubs here.

“As soon as I arrived, I said that I didn’t see much, that I only saw the Brazilian Championship to get to know the players. I was never attentive to the teams in depth, in tactical terms, and I thought I would find a less difficult championship. But this championship is very difficult” , admits the Corinthians coach, listing the factors: the calendar, the temperature, the differences between teams.

“Facing Santos is very different from facing Flamengo, and that without time to work. This is a very demanding championship. In four days we will have a completely different opponent, Fluminense, which forces us to change many things. So It’s a very, very demanding championship. I confess that it surprised me, because I thought it was a little bit easier”, said VP at his press conference.

“And now we have Fluminense ahead of us, which is another work”, commented the coach minutes later. Someone replied, “and then Flamengo”, and VP put his hand on his forehead in agony. “Something a little easier could come, right? Corinthians is suffering. I’ve suffered in many places, but here?”, joked VP.

Corinthians welcomes Fluminense at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday (26), for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. It is a direct duel for the G4, after all it is the confrontation between fourth and fifth placed.