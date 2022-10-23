I Walked By Here (2022)

I passed by here Original:I Cam By

Year:2022•Country:UK

Direction:Babak Anvari

Road map:Babak Anvari, Namsi Khan

Production:Lucan Toh

Cast:Antonio Aakeel, Alicia Ambrose-Bayly, Percelle Ascott, Franc Ashman, Tarik Badwan, Guadalupe Barcala, Gabriel Bisset-Smith, Hugh Bonneville

A duo of graffiti artists are challenged to break into the homes of the rich and famous Londoners and leave the following message on the wall: I passed by here (“I Came By”, in the original version). Success on social networks but wanted by the police, we met these two young people right at the beginning of the projection, as they treat this transgression as a political act to draw the attention of the elites to the social problems that impact modern societies.

Without leaving aside the social discussions, which run through the entire plot, the film embarks on suspense when one of these young people finds a secret by breaking into the house of a judge famous for defending humanitarian causes.

The story is interesting and, despite this secret being revealed in the middle of the projection, the film appropriates it to advance the plot without losing its breath. However, it is difficult to identify with the characters, since there is not an adequate development of all of them, mainly due to the alternation of protagonists. The exception is the character of the judge Hector Blake (played with claw and delight by Hugh Bonneville) whose trajectory we follow throughout the projection. Another good presence is Kelly Macdonaldwhich was revealed in trainspotting (1996) and was recently in the hilarious series Truth Seekers (2020).

It is worth mentioning that the problem with not having a single protagonist is that it also makes the context of the film more real, since there are no heroes, actions are invariably motivated by despair (except in the case of the judge) and many decisions not necessarily intelligent will be regretted. right after.

The director Babak Anvari has only two previous films under his belt: the efficient under the shadow (2016), where mother and daughter have to face an evil that settles in their home and the strange and misunderstood Visceral Contact (2019), already with a strong cast (Armie Hammer, Zazie Beetz and Dakota Johnson) to talk about a man who gets into a spiral of torment because of a cell phone.

In spite of this short filmography, the director is courageous in his films when he leaves the common place, albeit in a shy way and, especially in this I passed by herein inserting some social commentary with good doses of suspense.

I have a certain suspicion of thriller films from Netflix because a good part cannot escape the common place, but I can recommend this as a good pastime, which can please those looking for something more than mere fun.