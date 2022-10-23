‘If we have to fall, we will fall’

Former vice president of finance at Flamengo, Claudio Pracownik spoke about the club’s restructuring process and how even the possibility of relegation was on the radar

Close to entering the field for the third final of CONMEBOL Libertadores in four years, now against the Atletico-PRin a game that will have ESPN broadcast on Star+O Flamengo lives years of glories, achievements and great players in its squad. However, the club’s recent past shows that reality has not always been this way.

In an interview with ‘Charla Podcast’, Claudio Pracownik, former vice president of finance in the Eduardo Bandeira de Mello administrationopened the game about what it was Flamengo’s debt level at the time he joined the club in 2013.

In addition, the former leader detailed how Rubro-Negro was planned in that period and surprised him by stating that, behind the scenes, there was an awareness that even a possible relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship could happen during the club’s restructuring process – and as such risk did not change the project.

“One thing was the risk of falling. Not that we wanted to, but it was part of our understanding that this (relegation) could happen. We knew this could happen in 2013, 2014. We were champions of the Brazil’s Cup I don’t know how, on the shirt,” he began.

“We always used to say: ‘if we have to fall, we’ll fall, but we climb up never to fall again’. What happened to the cruise it was the opposite. She fell and stayed. If you didn’t have that possibility of SAF, he would stay there for the rest of his life. then go to C seriesSerie D and the club ends”, he added.

Even with the possibility of falling on the radar internally, Claudio Pracownik reinforced that the club followed the plan and even exceeded initial expectations.

“We planned Flamengo for 10 years. We reached the goals in six, because of the greatness of the club, amount of fans and competence of all. But the fact is that we had this possibility (relegation) and none of that changed our vision” , exalted.

“In dramatic moments that we could fall, someone would come and ask: hire so-and-so, he’s in Arabia, he’s going to score a load of goals”. I said: ‘friend, I’m going to get home and hit my head three times in anger, but I won’t release that money‘. We made a budget to be met. Do you think I said that happy? It was bitter medicine,” concluded Pracownik.

