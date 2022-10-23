In a farewell tone, Nenê declares himself to Vasco and celebrates the proximity of access

One of the few remaining Vasco who didn’t get access last year, Nenê was just joy after the 2-1 victory over Criciúma, last Saturday, in São Januário. The midfielder scored the team’s first goal, which enabled the turnaround, which left Cruz-Maltino very close to confirming the return to Serie A. The shirt 10 highlighted the feelings experienced in the last two years.

– It’s a mixture of everything. First of all relief, for everything went well. Second of joy, because I arrived last year, there were 9 games to go and I came to help up and we didn’t make it. As much as it was very few games, I was left with the feeling that I could have made it. My mission was not to leave here until we got access to Serie A. For me it’s been a great representation in my career, I’m already finishing, I had very strong emotions. I learned to love this club, this crowd, the affection, the respect. What I have for this club is very strong, so I feel extremely happy and proud to participate and if God wants to fulfill this mission that I put inside me and help put this team in Serie A, from where Vasco should never have have left.

Nenê adds 59 goals with Vasco’s shirt (Daniel Ramalho / Vasco)

With a contract until the end of the year, Nenê was cautious about the future and adopted a farewell tone, but making it clear that he would like to stay.

– Let’s go, right? (stay at Vasco) There’s still Libertadores. It’s a dream and we have to dream. Let’s see if we can handle it until then. If it’s up to me, I’m sure I will be. After we gain access, later on, it will be a very wonderful thing for me to finish my career the way I always hoped.

At 41 years old, Nenê is one of Vasco’s main players in this Série B, but he started the game against Criciúma on the bench. the youngest in the cast.

– Every player is like that, but hey, it’s a game, no big deal, we’re at the end and I told him I understood and respected the decision. I have to set an example for these kids too. I stayed focused and tried to help from the outside too and thank God I had the opportunity to come in and help the team win. The relationship with him (Jorginho) is wonderful. Since the first time we went up together. He is a very human guy, correct, eye to eye, talks to all the players. He gives importance to everyone, even to those who don’t even come to the game. So he really is a guy that I respect a lot, I admire and I will always take that experience with me. The most important thing is for Vasco to go up-he concluded.

Vasco can confirm access against Sampaio Corrêa, next Thursday, a departure scheduled, at first, for São Januário. Cruz-Maltino has 59 points, is the vice-leader of Serie B, but can be overtaken by Grêmio, which has 58 and enters the field at 16:00, against Náutico, at Estádio dos Aflitos.