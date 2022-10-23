In turn, Vasco wins Criciúma and is close to access in Serie B







Vasco won Criciúma with a comeback in São Januário (Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/VASCO) Photo: Launch!

On the basis of race, the Vasco beat Criciúma, turning around, 2-1, and is very close to securing access to Serie A. Cruz-Maltino left behind the score, still in the first half, with a goal from Hygor, but showed strength in the second stage to win the game. Nenê and Fábio Gomes scored the goals.

Next Thursday, Vasco will play against Sampaio Corrêa, once again in São Januário. The match could mark the return of Cruz-Maltino to the elite of Brazilian football. For this, the team just wins the match.

TENSION AND NERVOSIS

The decisive character of the match made the game very fought and little played. The ball spent more time in the air than on the ground. On the rare occasions that Vasco managed to exchange passes in the first half, he even managed to get good plays, but without threatening Criciúma’s goal.

COOKED AND EATEN

Over time, Vasco became even more nervous and Criciúma started to have more freedom to exchange passes. Tigre proved to be more dangerous in the first half, betting on direct connections to Lohan, the team’s centre-forward, but opened the scoring involving Cruz-Maltino, who spent about a minute watching the opponent play. Better for Hygor, who just anchored to the back of the net, unmarked.

ATTACK IS NEEDED

Vasco came back from the break with a very offensive formation, after the departures of Léo Matos and Yuri Lara and the entrances of Bruno Tubarão and Palácios. Figueiredo was moved to the right-back and the team gained more offensive presence. Despite having improved, the team continued without creating any real scoring chances.

DEFEND TOO

Behind the score, Vasco launched the attack, but gave many spaces in the defense, which caused danger to the goal of Thiago Rodrigues. Hygor had two clear opportunities. In the first, he stopped in the great defense of the Vasco goalkeeper, in the second, he managed to dribble the Vasco archer, but kicked it out.

WHO DOESN’T TAKE IT DOES

At the base of the smother, Vasco managed to draw with Nenê. Shirt 10 took advantage of the hit and headed towards the goal. The ball entered softly, with the goalkeeper making the save after it crossed the line. Feast of the crowd, which ignited wanting the turnaround.

TURN TURNED

In the strength of their fans, Vasco went on top of Criciúma and got the turn, at 40 minutes. Gabriel Pec scored with Nenê, reached the baseline and crossed on a whim for Fábio Gomes to head in style and set São Januário on fire. It was the striker’s first goal, which could be the access goal.

DATASHEET

VASCO 2 X 1 CRICIÚMA

Place: Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: 10/22/2022, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa-PR)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

Audience/Income: –

Yellow Cards: Hélder, Rayan, Italo (Criciúma); Palaces and Fábio Gomes (Vasco)

Red Cards: –

goals: Hygor (34′ of Q1 / 0-1); Nenê (28′ of the 2nd quarter / 1-1); Fábio Gomes (40′ of Q2 / 2-1)

VASCO (Coach: Jorginho)

Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos (Bruno Tubarão), Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara (Palaces), Andrey Santos and Alex Teixeira (Nenê); Marlon Gomes (Fábio Gomes), Eguinaldo (Gabriel Pec) and Figueiredo.

CRICIÚMA (Coach: Cláudio Tencati)

Gustavo; Cristovam, Rodrigo, Rayan and Hélder; Marcos Serrato (Lucas), Rômulo (Caio Dantas) and Ítalo (Arilson); Hygor, Lohan (Thiago Alagoano) and Fellipe Mateus

