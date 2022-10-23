Increase your privacy on WhatsApp by performing this step by step

Unfortunately, there are many scams happening on social media that affect a large part of the public, including WhatsApp. Data leakage is a risk that many want to avoid, so knowing certain tools helps make life difficult for hackers. The platforms themselves, committed to this challenge, seek to improve their systems, offering solutions.

What if someone steals your cell phone?

Of course, no one likes to think that they will be robbed, however, imagine a similar situation. In addition to financial losses, protecting your information also becomes an urgency. Thousands of records can compromise your moral, physical and financial security, but it is possible to prevent intercepts that could expose your personal life.

Enable two-step verification

In WhatsApp there is a function known as ”Two-step verification”, characterized by confirming your identity before allowing login to the application. In this case, if they try to access your profile with a mobile number and passwordit will be necessary to put a code forwarded only to your email, being visible only to you.

1st Step: Go to WhatsApp’s ”Settings”.

2nd Step: click on the ‘Account’ option in the menu.

3rd Step: sselect ”Two-Step Confirmation”.

4th Step: continue the action on ”Activate” and enter a 6-digit PIN.

5th Step: finally, just select ”Next” and enter an email you trust, in which the access confirmation will be carried out.

The process to activate 2-Step Confirmation is the same, remembering that you should also always check the ”Connected Devices” area, confirming that your WhatsApp is not open on any strange and suspicious device, on which someone else can be stirring.