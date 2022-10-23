Instagram will block this type of content

Meta, the company responsible for Instagram, has been bringing news about privacy protection for its internet users for some time, whether controversial or not.

Last Thursday (20) the new features were released for users to protect themselves from unwanted interactions. The company also announced that some tools that had already been released last year for this same purpose have been updated.

The main novelty is that, from now on, the social network will be able to identify and hide offensive messages in which the letters of the text are replaced by numbers. This technique has been used by some users for some time to try to bypass existing protection filters.

Scammed offenses

With the new functionality, the platform will be able to identify intentional spelling errors, such as when an Internet user writes an offensive word, replacing the letter “i” with the number “1”. With this, the social network will not send the notification to the mentioned user and will hide the message in the “hidden orders” folder.

This tool integrates the “hidden words” feature, which was launched last year to protect Internet users from content containing offensive words, phrases and emojis that are sent by people who do not follow the user.

Along with the new functionality, the platform has released 5 new updates in the area:

First contact warning: When an internet user sends a message to a particular user for the first time, a reminder will appear asking that the content sent is not offensive. Blocking: from now on, every time the Internet user blocks a certain user, he will also have the option to block all existing accounts linked to this user and other profiles that may be created in the future. Hidden Words: The feature allows you to automatically hide offensive comments and requests sent via live. With the update, the tool is available in more languages ​​and spam filtering has been improved. Reminders: Every time a user posts a comment on a hot topic, they will receive a reminder to encourage respectful interactions. Hiding comments in Stories: From now on, it is possible to activate the feature to hide offensive content that is sent by direct message and that occurs when a certain contact comments on the Story posted by the user.

How to activate the hidden words function

In order for you to take advantage of the hidden words feature, you need to follow these steps:

Access your profile through the photo in the lower right corner of the screen; Click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen; Go to “settings”, which is available in the Instagram menu; Select the option “privacy; Go to “hidden words”; Activate the desired protections.

Among the new protection options, the user can hide offensive comments on feed, reels, lives and IGTV. With the new update, it is also possible to hide comments in Stories.

Other features that Internet users can use are advanced filtering of comments and hiding contact requests that may contain spam or scam content.

By enabling the “hidden words” feature, users can also create a list of offensive phrases, words and emojis that they do not want to see. To do this, just go to the tool page, click on “manage custom words and phrases” and activate the option.

