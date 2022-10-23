Institute pays scholarship of up to BRL 67,000 to study in France – 10/23/2022

If your dream is to study at Sciences Po, in Paris, the renowned institution can also help you with your living costs in the city of light. Scholarship applications for the Sciences Po of the Emile Boutmy program are open until November 30, for Master’s courses. For undergraduate courses, the deadline is February 22, 2023.

Emile Boutmy Scholarships are offered to international students who are accepted for an undergraduate or master’s degree at the institution, and who have applied for the first time. To choose students, socioeconomic aspects are considered, as well as the student’s academic performance.

What are the benefits of Emile Boutmy Scholarships

Financial support varies between 3,600 and 13,190 euros (R$ 18,273.92 to R$ 66,953.61), for the three years of graduation. In some cases, in addition to this amount, the student may also receive financial support to help with living costs. As for the master’s courses, there are prizes of 12,200 euros per year for the two years of the course.

How to apply for Sciences Po scholarships

Students wishing to apply for Sciences Po scholarships must state their interest in the financial information section of the Sciences Po application. The application for Sciences Po, in turn, requires documents such as a diploma and high school transcript (or higher education, in the case of a master’s degree) and a letter of motivation.

In addition to filling out the form, it is necessary to forward documents that prove the financial situation of the student and his family. These documents may be, according to the university, your family’s income tax returns, parents’ pay stubs, or certificates of unemployment-related financial support receipts.

You must also prove the ability to follow classes in French, sending a certificate of language proficiency. To find out more information about the Emile Boutmy scholarship program, just visit the official website.

About Sciences Po

The Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris, better known as Sciences Po, is one of the most respected centers of social and political studies in the world. Located in the heart of Paris, on the banks of the River Seine, one of the most beautiful areas of the city. The institution was created in 1872 with the aim of developing a new French elite, shortly after the fall of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Sciences Po is recognized for training future leaders in the public and private sectors, French and international, in the areas of law, social sciences and international relations. The institution is one of the most internationalized in the world. Today, more than 40% of the student body is made up of foreigners.

*The text “Do you want to study at Sciences Po, in France? Check out the Emile Boutmy scholarships for undergraduate and masters” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar.