iPhone XR vs iPhone SE 2022: Compare Apple Price & Data Sheet | Cell

iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2022 are basic iPhone alternatives for those who prefer Apple phones, but forgo the more expensive versions, such as the recent iPhone 14. As they are separated by four years on the market, the two phones have important differences: the SE already has 5G and comes with a faster processor, while the iPhone XR has a more modern design.

The iPhone XR appeared on the market in September 2018 and launched in Brazil for R$5,199 – if you are lucky, you can find the device today in the range of R$2,159 in black, white, blue, red and yellow versions (a savings of BRL 3,040). The iPhone SE in the 2022 version was announced in March for BRL 4,199 in black, white or red options, but currently appears for BRL 2,999 on Amazon (BRL 1,700 discount).

In terms of displays, the two iPhones have some significant differences. The iPhone XR, for example, has a larger screen, measuring 6.1 inches compared to the 4.7” option on the 2022 iPhone SE. In both cases the display uses IPS LCD technology with resolutions of 1792 x 828 pixels on the XR. and 1334 x 750 pixels for the iPhone SE.

The design of the two devices is quite different. While the XR bets on more modern lines, with a notch at the top of the screen and reduced edges, the SE 2022 comes with a physical button and a more traditional style from the brand.

In both cases, the construction is made of aluminum coated with glass on both sides. The difference is that the iPhone SE uses the toughest glass, which Apple debuted in the iPhone 13 line. Both models have the same IP67 water resistance certification (in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes), in addition to being able to enter in contact with dust particles.

The iPhone XR is sold in the following colors: black, white, blue, red, yellow and orange. The iPhone SE 2022 was announced with options in red, white or black.

Unlike more expensive smartphones, the two entry-level iPhone models only offer one main camera. In both cases, the sensor has a maximum resolution of 12 MP and a focal aperture lens at f/1.8.

To compensate for the lack of additional lenses, Apple uses a number of image processing features to allow the user to zoom photos, create portrait mode compositions, etc.

As the iPhone SE is more recent, these image processing features end up being more complete and advanced in the model, with special emphasis on the improvement of images with HDR and quality gain when shooting in low-light environments.

In the videos, the two cell phones are capable of recording material in Full HD resolution (1080p) of up to 240 FPS, including the right to OIS to reduce shaky images. The difference is that the SE 2022 can record in 4K. For selfies, both iPhones have the same 7 MP camera and a focal aperture measuring f/2.2.

performance and storage

Both smartphones run on Apple processors. The iPhone XR is older, and because of that, it offers an older chip: the A12 Bionic, a hexa-core up to 2.5 GHz, introduced to the market in 2018. At the time, it was the fastest cell phone processor in the world. Marketplace.

The iPhone SE 2022 is served by an A15 Bionic which, among the highlights, brings a boost of 20% more graphics performance than the A13. In the specifications, the processor of the SE is also served by six cores and speeds of up to 3.22 GHz. In terms of RAM, the iPhone SE gained 1 GB more, reaching 4 GB – against 3 GB for the XR model.

The SE is sold in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions, while the XR has only two storage options: 64GB and 128GB.

Apple does not officially disclose the gross battery capacity of cell phones. It is known, unofficially, that the XR is mounted with a 2,942 mAh unit, sufficient in the review of the TechTudo to keep the device running for 16 hours. Supporting fast-charging technology up to 15 Watts, the XR also supports wireless charging and comes with a charger in the box.

The iPhone SE 2022, on the other hand, has a smaller battery – 2,018 mAh –, but with the promise of competitive autonomy due to the efficiency gains provided by the most current components. The smartphone supports fast charging and wireless charging, but does not come with a charger in the box.

Too many features, 5G and iOS system

With a more traditional design, the iPhone SE 2022 recovers the physical Home button on the front panel. It even offers a fingerprint reader, something not found on the iPhone XR, which uses Face ID facial recognition as a form of biometric authentication.

Another important detail that separates the two smartphones is the 5G internet, present only in the SE. Consumers who want to use the connection of the future should avoid XR. For the rest, both offer Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for payments via approximation and also Wi-Fi connectivity, with the difference that the iPhone SE already accesses Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks, while the XR connects to the standard 5 (802.11ac).

Both phones run iOS. The older XR still receives updates and the iPhone SE is guaranteed updates for five years, bringing the device support until 2027 – at the very least.

It is not an easy task to find the new iPhone XR for sale in the national market. The device appears in online retail for prices in the range of R$ 2,160. You can find better prices among used ones.

The iPhone SE 2022 is much more recent and easier to find. The phone costs BRL 4,299 on Apple’s official store, while on Amazon it costs BRL 2,999 in the 64 GB version.

iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR Specifications iPhone SE 2022 iPhone XR Launch March 2022 September 2018 launch price from BRL 4,199 from BRL 5,199 Current price from BRL 2,999 from BRL 2,159 Screen 4.7 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution 1334 x 750 pixels 1792 x 828 pixels Processor A15 Bionic (hex-core up to 3.22 GHz) A12 Bionic (hex-core up to 2.5 GHz) RAM memory 4 GB 3 GB Storage 64GB, 128GB or 256GB 64 GB or 128 Memory card no support no support Back camera 12 MP 12 MP front camera 7 MP 7 MP Mobile Internet 5G 4G Operational system iOS 16 (via update) iOS 16 (via update) Drums 2018 mAh 2,942 mAh Dimensions and weight 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm; 144 grams 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm; 194 grams Colors black, white or red black, white, blue, yellow, orange or red

