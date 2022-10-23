Brazilian midfielder scored the first goal with the shirt of the red devils and secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League

casemiro scored his first goal for Manchester United and guaranteed, in additions, the 1-1 draw against Chelseain departure this Saturday (22) for Premier League. Still, the Crisis involving Cristiano Ronaldo was the theme that dominated the post-match at Stamford Bridge.

In an exclusive interview with a reporter for the Disney channels Natalie Gedra, the Brazilian midfielder spoke for the first time about the situation involving his friend and stated that everything seems to be bigger than it really is.

“Of course, when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo, everything gets too big. We take care of Cris, especially I, who have a lot of affection for him, I played with him for a long time, he’s a friend I have for life. Cris, we cannot argue that he was and will always be one of the greatest of all time, history has already been made,” he said.

“The club always tries to shield these things. From the outside, it looks much bigger than it is. Of course, we are saddened by the situation, even for being a friend, but it’s football stuff, we don’t think about it. Even more before a game against Chelsea, very important, we were focused. We, as friends, are rooting for him to come back, to score goals again, because he is one of the best of all time.”

Asked about the match against BluesCasemiro too praised the team’s performanceregretted the goal conceded, but celebrated the tie “due to the circumstances” of the game.

“Of course, especially with the first part we did, we had control of most of it. In the second half, there was a greater balance, even due to the change in their tactics. But I think in the first 35 minutes we had control of the game, but we didn’t take advantage of opportunities. Of course we are playing at Chelsea’s house, we know that here they are very strong”, he evaluated.

“The game was balanced afterwards with the support of the public. Unfortunately, the team, because when they make a mistake, everyone makes a mistake, we took a penalty and then went to sacrifice. Glad we managed to get a draw from here, of course we always play to win, but due to the circumstances, the draw was good for us, too.”

Manchester United’s upcoming games

sheriff (C) – 10/27 – Europa League

West Ham (C) – 10/30 – Premier League

Real Sociedad (F) – 3/11 – Europa League

