“It’s a joke…”; Weather warms up in Hurricane and two ‘darlings’ of Felipão are going badly on the eve of Libertadores

Athletico has not been able to achieve regularity in the Brasileirão and lost again this Saturday (22). With only seven days left for the most important game in CAP’s history, the team coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari was surpassed by Red Bull Bragantino by 4 to 2. In a clash played in Bragança Paulista, Hurricane went to halftime with 3 to 0, which caused fury in the crowd.

Entering the decisive week for the dispute for the maximum title in America, coach Felipão still has a lot of work to do. After a quiet first half for the hosts, Vitor Bueno and Vitinho brought more risk to Massa Bruta in the first stage. However, Bragantino still made one more and defined the defeat of Paraná. What worries me most is the decision of Libertadores, on October 29, which will have a special coverage by Star+.

After 5 minutes of the 1st stage, the defenders Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno butted heads in an aerial move by Bragantino. In addition to not understanding each other in an attempt to move the ball away, on the return of the opponents, Pedro Henrique ended up committing another mistake and left midfielder Eric Ramires alone to open the scoring. The defensive duo turned criticized on social mediawith emphasis on Peter.

The 27-year-old, who played for Bragantino in 2015, was one of the most discussed topics by Athletics on social media. Despite Pedro Henrique being one of Felipão’s favorites, and Hurricane supporters, the recurrence of mistakes gives rise to a feeling of fear for the decision against Flamengo. Trying to make history on the continent, Athletico-PR goes to its second Libertadores final in history, 17 years after the first. If you don’t want to miss a second of all the coverage of this event, ‘watch it here’.