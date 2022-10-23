“It’s the best in Brazil”; Paulo Pezzolano leaves clubism aside and ‘melts’ for Flamengo star

Flamengo, even with the reserves, beat América-MG 2-1, with goals from Matheus França and Everton Cebolinha. The result made Rubro-Negro reach 58 points, moving up to third place in the Brazilian Championship. But all eyes are on the Libertadores final, against Athletico-PR, on the 30th. The ball rolls in Guayaquil, on the 29th, against Athletico-PR, and will have complete coverage with pre and post-game on Star+.

In a good phase, the performance of Rubro-Negro has been the subject of even other clubs. During an interview with Uruguayan radio station Hombres de Fútbol this Friday (21), Cruzeiro coach Paulo Pezzolano ‘sent the real thing’ and said that De Arrascaeta, Flamengo’s Uruguayan midfielder, is the best player in Brazilian football.

“He is the best foreigner and the best player in all of Brazilian football. He has a lot of quality and is unbalanced. For me, he will do well in the World Cup. Without a doubt, we have a different player.”, said Pezzolano, who is also Uruguayan. Arrascaeta should be one of the Uruguayan national team’s squad for the World Cup.

The Flamengo shirt 14 has been suffering from pubic pain, but it shouldn’t be a problem for the Libertadores final. This season, Arrascaeta has played 54 games for Flamengo, with 12 goals scored and 19 assists. For Uruguay, in 2022, there were ten matches and five goals scored.