Jailson trains on the field and gets closer to returning to Palmeiras | palm trees

Midfielder Jailson started work on the physical transition from the medical department to the field and is closer to returning to defending Palmeiras.

Jailson injured his right knee in April and hasn’t played since. This Sunday, he participated in the first part of the training with the rest of the cast and, afterwards, did activities under the supervision of the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Midfielder Raphael Veiga, who is still recovering from surgery on his right ankle, worked inside the Football Academy and also in the sandbox.

In the re-presentation of the cast after the victory over Avaí, by 3 to 0, the holders did regenerative activities, while the other athletes worked on the field.

Close to the Brazilian title, Palmeiras returns to the field on Tuesday, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada. For this duel, coach Abel Ferreira will count on defender Murilo, who returns from suspension.

A probable alviverde lineup to face the Hurricane is: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 71 points and has an 11 advantage over Internacional, which faces Coritiba this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Coritiba. In the next round, Verdão will face Athletico, in Curitiba, on Tuesday.

