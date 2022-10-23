Jim Carrey explains why Jennifer Aniston is the perfect co-star

Throughout his career of more than 40 years, Jim Carrey accumulated countless works from television and cinema, where he gave life to different characters and he has worked with several renowned artists, but it was Jennifer Aniston that he pointed out as the perfect scene partner for him.

The star made a romantic pair with Aniston in Almightygiving life to journalist Bruce Nolan, who decides to question God about the way he runs the universe, when a series of things start to get in the way of his perfect life, and he ends up staying with work, which he discovers is not as easy as he thought. .

Aniston was not the first, nor the last, big star to play opposite Carrey, who has starred opposite Cameron Diaz in The Maskarawith Courteney Cox in Ace Ventura – A Different Detectivewith Jeff Daniels in Dumb & Dumb – Two Idiots in Trouble and Tommy Lee Jones, in Batman Foreverbetween others.

work with the star friends and The Morning Showhowever it was remarkable for the actor, who pointed out the actress is the perfect co-star for completing it as she is the complete opposite of him on a movie set.

“She is tremendous. We work well with each other because Jennifer is a completely different person from me. I’m a person who throws himself out there and does wild things and she’s like the center of the wheel. She’s the kind of person who can sit there and allow things to come to her. I seek them out and destroy them. She is a wonderful blend type,” he stated.

Retirement

Despite continuing to shine on screen with his hilarious characters, Jim Carrey seems to be tired or at least satisfied with everything he has lived through in his career, since a few months ago, when he was promoting his latest work, sonic 2he announced that he should retire soon.

The news took even the reporter from the American website Access Hollywood, to whom he made the revelation, by surprise, who for a minute was confused if he was serious or was just a demonstration of his well-known and strange sense of humor.

Jim Carrey added that the decision comes along with a change in his way of living life, enjoying it better, after learning to appreciate silence, dedicating himself to painting and developing his spiritual side.

“I feel like this is something you’ll never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists: I’ve had enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he explained.

