Jodie Whittaker Celebrates Ncuti Gatwa As New Doctor

The actress Jodie Whittaker celebrated the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa The Doctor Who. the actor of sex education will take charge of the Tardis in the future of the series.

“I think it’s the most exciting cast”Whittaker said of Gatwa [via EW]. “For us to finish, and pass the baton not just to Russell [roteirista]but for him [Gatwa], what a thing for us. Because no matter where it goes, it will bring in as big a fandom as ever seen in Doctor Who. Then they will look at history and it will be us. We’re part of that now, of the canon, which is really exciting.”

As of 2023, Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa will take on the lead role in Doctor Who, thus becoming the 14th interpreter of the character. O showrunner Russell T. Davieswho previously led the series between 2005 and 2010, will return to the team for the new season.

In Brazil, Doctor Who is distributed by Globoplaywhere you can watch the 13th season, but none of the specials released in 2022 that marked Whittaker’s farewell.



In the UK, meanwhile, “The Power of the Doctor” airs on October, 23.

