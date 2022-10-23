Julia Roberts Volunteers for Superhero Movie; see other candidates

Hello Marvel or DC, time to make it happen! Julia Roberts, who recently starred in the romantic comedy “A Ticket to Heaven” opposite George Clooney, revealed in a recent interview to publicize her long-standing interest in bringing a comic book superhero to life.

In conversation with Variety, a reporter gave the idea of ​​Julia playing some heroine in the future on the big screen. The actress agreed with the idea, saying, “Wouldn’t that be amazing?” Meanwhile, Clooney — who was at her side — added by replying, “We should do one – you and me!”.

However, it looks like Julia Roberts isn’t looking to don a cape for her comic book movie debut. “Maybe an apron,” she said. “Is there a superhero apron?” It is worth remembering that George Clooney has already played Batman in 1997’s “Batman & Robin”. He even revealed that his 5-year-old son Alexander’s favorite superhero is… Batman. “I said, ‘Do you know I was Batman?’” Clooney smiled. “And he was like, ‘Not anymore’.”

Will we ever see something like this with Clooney as Bruce Wayne and Roberts as Diana Prince? With that in mind, we have separated some actors who have already offered themselves or gave tips that they would live some superhero in theaters. Connect only:

Caleb McLaughlin as SuperShock

Caleb McLaughlin, Lucas Sinclair from “Stranger Things”, recently revealed that he would love to play DC’s Super Shock in theaters. The actor expressed a desire to play a superhero during a Q&A at Heroes Comic-Con Brussels 2022 in Belgium (via CBR).

McLaughlin also said he is open to studio invitations. Even though he prefers Super Shock, he explained that he feels safe to play any Marvel or DC character. “I’d love SuperShock, honestly… I’d like to do a superhero, or even something… It doesn’t matter. I’m really open to any character. I feel like I can play anyone, honestly,” commented Caleb McLaughlin, about the DC character who will receive a film produced by Michael B. Jordan.

Donald Glover as Spider-Man

Donald Glover is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry today. The star has already played Lando in “Solo – A Star Wars Story” (2018), in addition to being in the four seasons of “Atlanta” – a series he created, directs, stars and scripts – and received praise from the specialized critics. However, few know that he was also instrumental in the creation of one of the main characters of Marvel today: Miles Morales.

In 2010, Sony decided to make a new movie version of Spider-Man after the departure of Tobey Maguire. At the time, Glover was working on the series “Community” and fans of his work on the comedy understood that this would be a good opportunity to give the hero a new face and started a social media campaign called #Donald4Spiderman, which aimed to put him as the Teioso. .

Glover himself ended up joining in on the joke that, over time, started to get more and more serious and became a small phenomenon, especially on twitter. The role ended up with Andrew Garfield, and as an inside joke on “Community,” Glover appeared wearing a Neighborhood pal pajamas. However, Marvel realized that there was a hitherto untapped potential in the Spider-Man universe, and thus a new hero was born, a black and Latino boy named Miles Morales.

Tyrese Gibson as Green Lantern

Best known for his role in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, Tyrese Gibson feels strongly that “there needs to be more black superheroes” and that he would be “the best Green Lantern”. Since 2015, the star has been campaigning on the networks to live the hero, and has published successive montages on social networks in which he appears as John Stewart, one of the DC Comics characters who assumed the role of Green Lantern in the comics.

Gibson posted two images on his Instagram profile that bring captions: “This shit* is real #DuploDouble #DuplexConfusion #VerdeLantern” and “#OJuramentoFoiFeito”. The term “oath”, used repeatedly by the actor, alludes to the Oath of the Green Lanterns, which is performed by the heroes every 24 hours on Earth in order to recharge the ring that gives them power.

Furthermore, the actor revealed that he had some meetings at Warner Bros. about potentially starring as John Stewart’s version of the superhero in the upcoming “Green Lantern Corps,” but nothing has been confirmed and production hasn’t moved forward.

Terry Crews as Silver Surfer

Known in Brazil for acting in productions such as “Everybody Hates Chris”, “As White” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, Terry Crews has appeared in dozens of movies as just another muscular guy, but you’d be surprised to know that the actor desperately wanted to play a variety of superheroes. Asked which character he would most like to play, he replied

“You know who else I’d like to play? The Silver Surfer. I always LOVED him – I thought he had the build, the body, I could get on that surfboard, and if they do a live-action version of Silver Surfer, I think it would be perfect for me.”