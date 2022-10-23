Juventude vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Juventude can be relegated this Sunday in case of defeat to São Paulo and victories of Ceará and Coritiba. The team from Rio Grande do Sul hasn’t won in 13 games (five draws and eight defeats) and is the only one that hasn’t won in the return. In addition, Alviverde has only two wins at home and has the worst campaign as home team in the Brasileirão.

São Paulo arrives at the game packed with the victory over Coritiba, last Thursday, which put them closer to the G-8, the group of eight teams that should have vacancies in next year’s Libertadores. In a season of frustrations, this is now the last tricolor goal of the year.

Youth – Coach: Lucas Zanella

Juventude will have one more chance to end the negative series in the Brazilian. For that, the interim Lucas Zanella bets on continuity. The team will be the same team that drew 1-1 with Atlético-GO in the previous round. Even with the left-back Moraes available, the choice will be made by Rodrigo Soares improvised in the sector.

Possible team: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Vitor Mendes and Rodrigo Soares; Elton, Jadson, Chico, Capixaba and Rafinha; Isidro Pitta.

2 of 3 Probable Youth to face São Paulo — Photo: ge Probable Youth to face São Paulo — Photo: ge

Who is out: Anderson Leite (injured).

hanging: Chico, Isidro Pitta, Guilherme Parede, Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Gabriel Tota, Vitor Gabriel and Elton.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

After having problems climbing the defense against Coritiba, coach Rogério Ceni will have reinforcements for the sector this Sunday. Ferraresi and Beraldo, who were suspended, can play. Diego Costa remains out with tendonitis. The coach will also not have Luciano, who received a yellow card at the end of the game on Thursday and will be suspended.

Likely Escalation: Felipe Alves; Ferraresi, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Eder and Calleri.

3 of 3 Possible lineup of São Paulo against Juventude — Photo: ge Possible lineup of São Paulo against Juventude — Photo: ge

Who is out: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Alisson (thigh pain), Caio (right knee surgery), Diego Costa (tendinitis), Igor Vinicius (pubalgia), Gabriel (right knee medial collateral ligament injury), Nikão (discomfort thigh), Miranda (injury to the medial collateral ligament of the left knee), in addition to Luciano, suspended.

hanging: Alisson, André Anderson, Calleri, Igor Vinicius, Galoppo, Nikão, Pablo Maia and Rodrigo Nestor, in addition to coach Rogério Ceni.

