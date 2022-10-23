know 5 iconic films made by the actor

This Tuesday, October 18, the actor Zac Efron turns 35 years old! Considered one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, Efron proved to be more than a pretty face, showing his talent in various productions, from musicals and comedies to dramas.

So, to celebrate the birthday of this great artist, we selected the productions with the actor available on streaming. Check out:

High School Musical (2008)

Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) is a popular kid, while Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Anne Hudgens) is a studious young woman. During the holidays, they discover, in a karaoke contest, that they are passionate about singing and that they have an interest in each other. They meet again at the beginning of classes, as by coincidence Gabriella was enrolled exactly in Troy’s class. When auditions for the school musical begin, they meet again, this time in a battle for the leading roles in the production. The movies “High School Musical 2” and “High School Musical 3: Graduation Year” are also available exclusively on Disney+.

Neighbors (2014)

Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly Radner (Rose Byrne) have just moved into a new house, along with their newborn son. Apparently it’s the perfect place to start a family, but soon the couple realize that looks can be deceiving. Especially when one of the neighbors is Teddy Sanders (Zac Efron), who leads the surrounding youths in their troubles. In addition to “Neighbors“, the sequence “neighbors 2” is also available on Star+.

The Bridehunters (2016)

Brothers Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) have a reputation for ruining family parties. Knowing this, his sister, who is on a date, decides that they will only go to the wedding if they find partners who control them. After placing an ad online, two dream girls (Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza) appear. What they don’t even suspect is that the two are their female selves — doing everything they can to stay classy and win a free trip to Hawaii.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

From humble origins and since childhood dreaming of a magical world, PT Barnum (Hugh Jackman) defies social barriers by marrying his father’s boss’s daughter and kick-starts the realization of his greatest wish, opening a kind of museum of curiosities. The venture fails, but he soon envisions a daring way out: producing a major show starring freaks, frauds, weirdos and rejects of all kinds. In the production, Zac Efron plays Phillip Carlyle, who later strikes up a romance with trapeze artist Anne (Zendaya).

The Beach Bum (2019)

Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious, cunning and also kind man, lives by his own rules. Abusing parties, drugs and women, he uses his own journey as inspiration to write a fictional diary of sorts, which he believes will be the next big literary success. In the film, Efron plays the character Flicker.