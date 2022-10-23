Learn how to REMOTELY CLOSE WhatsApp and prevent people from seeing your conversations

Who never forgot WhatsApp open and was worried that someone could snoop on their conversations? More than that, exposing someone else’s messages is a crime and can generate a fine for the person responsible for leaking private information. To solve this problem, you can close WhatsApp remotely.

In the rush of everyday life, sometimes we need to use the messenger on the computer at work or college and we end up closing the page without disconnecting the account. Even after turning off the computer, the account can still be accessed when the PC is turned on again and accessed the Whats page.

Fortunately, the platform has a function that can be activated using another device that is connected to the same account. The best thing is that you don’t need to be close to the computer that was connected with WhatsApp Web, you can do everything on your cell phone or through another PC.

Step by step to close WhatsApp remotely

The user can do this using their cell phone or any other computer, there is a difference between the instructions for Android and iOS smartphones. Let’s follow the step by step using the cell phone:

Open the WhatsApp application on your cell phone; on smartphones android, press the three dots that indicate “more options”. At the iOS tap settings; Next, go to “connected devices”; A list of connected devices/browsers will appear. Choose one, select and tap “disconnect”.

If you are trying to disconnect from the computer, just open WhatsApp Web, scan the QR Code and the session will automatically be closed and disconnected from the previous browser.

See too: WhatsApp’s latest update SURPRISES users positively; know what has changed

How to prevent other people from seeing your conversations?

Information security experts give some tips to prevent conversations from being accessed by third parties. The first of them is to avoid using WhatsApp on public computers, because in addition to the risk of forgetting the open conversation and having the information leaked, there is still the possibility of the machine having spy software.

Another tip is to enable two-step verification, which provides more protection for cell phones. You can also consider entering a lock password for your computer, thus making it difficult for unwanted people to access.

And if you have any information leaked and exposed, look for a police station to file a complaint. The act is considered a crime and liable to compensation for moral damages.

There is even a case that occurred in Minas Gerais, when an employee of an aesthetics company had the messages leaked and forgot to open WhatsApp Web. The woman will receive compensation of R$6 thousand.

See too: WhatsApp: 5 tips to EARN MONEY with your cell phone