Lily Collins Announces End of Filming Year 3

The actress lily collinsprotagonist of the series Emily in Paris, released never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage to announce the end of filming for the third season. The production of Netflix won a December premiere date on Tudum.

In the publication, Collins said that “there are no words to describe the feelings of finishing the recording”. Check out the images below:

the plot of Emily in Paris follows the title’s North American social media (Collins), who receives the opportunity to work in the French capital. In a new country, she has to deal with the language barrier, angry bosses, the challenges of her profession, and also several romances.

New episodes arrive on December 21. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.