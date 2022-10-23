List brings together the 6 best movies on Netflix for you to watch with your crush!

How about some tips for the weekend? If you are in that moment”crush“, so we have the best films in Netflix for those who just want to let go of tiring days and enjoy a good time with the loved one.

And we have options for the most varied tastes. From action, adventure and thriller movies for different lovebirds, to more political ones for that militant couple and of course, romance for the most passionate ones. Check them all out below.

Netflix celebrates growth after fall

Before we go over our tips, let’s inform you that the streaming giant has decided to share its recent growth with 2.41 million new subscribers and the number of 223.09 million active users. In addition, its revenue closed at US$ 7.93 billion. ]

These figures are important given a recent budget drop that forced the Netflix to create a new basic plan with ads. Probably, soon, they should start charging an extra fee for those who want to share passwords on the platform.

See too: Users who share the Netflix password will have to pay EXTRA FEE; know more

Best Netflix movies to watch with your love

But now that you know all that, let’s leave you and your love enjoying our tips for your perfect weekend. Enjoy below!

1 – The Unknown

We start with a recent release about the story of an undercover cop who forms a connection with a murderer in search of a confession. Great thriller to watch together with your love and try to discover every layer of the characters.

2 – The Invisible Man

Another tip of suspense from those hugging nail biting. Here, a woman flees an abusive relationship and struggles with unseen stalking.

3 – The Curse of Bridge Hollow

How about a fun comedy to wait for Halloween? It may seem contradictory but this film starring actor Marlon Wayans – eternal by “The Whites” – tells the story of a family man who hates the holiday but is forced to team up with his daughter to fight city decorations that come to life after a curse. Guaranteed fun!

4 -The Perfect Date

Of course, there would be no shortage of famous romantic comedies either. And here we present a perfect story for those younger couples who got to know each other in the most modern ways.

in the “The Perfect Date“, a shy boy decides to create an app to accompany girls and be a rental boyfriend for the loneliest ones. But what starts as a joke, turns into a search for his true love of life.

5 – Ruby’s Rescue

Is there a cute movie tip with pets? Yes, because this is perfect for the couple who wants to watch with their most beloved pet. In “Ruby’s Rescue“, we see the life of a young man change with the arrival of his new friend, the puppy Ruby.

6 – Dear John

Finally, a couple that is a couple has to watch a romantic movie together. And here we have one that stars two stars of the moment: Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. He is an American soldier who falls in love with a student. However, he needs to get back to work and the love letters they exchange keep their hearts connected. Get the tissues ready!

See too: Netflix plans: the world’s largest streaming platform announced new prices, check it out