Loan Caixa Tem can be requested via cell phone; know how

Individual Entrepreneurs and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) can benefit from the loan proposal offered by Caixa Tem. It aims to help small businesses by stimulating entrepreneurial initiative. It can be requested by negatives and online.

The Sim Digital Loan credit option serves both to support the novice entrepreneur, as well as for those who are in the formalization process.

To have access to it, it is necessary to comply with the rules of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs – Digital SIM, according to MTP Ordinance 660/2022.

How to apply for the Caixa Tem loan by cell phone?

If you want to do it as an Individual, the loan is fully digital, requested directly through the CAIXA Tem app, version 1.57.0 or higher. Follow the step by step:

In the Caixa Tem application, select “Hire Caixa TEM Credit”;

Answer the questionnaire;

Decide the amount of credit;

Set the payment date of the installments;

Now indicate the number of installments;

Enter the password Caixa Tem;

Finally, just wait for the credit analysis (which may take a few days).

As an Individual Microentrepreneur – MEI, the request must be made at CAIXA branches.

What can prevent the Caixa Tem loan from being released?

To obtain the Digital SIM Loan, it is necessary to comply with some rules, which is why several people report that when they try to get approval they only receive the message “You do not meet the conditions”.

It is necessary to observe if you qualify as an entrepreneur, as the Caixa Tem loan is aimed at entrepreneurs, and especially those who are still small. If the person wants the credit for other purposes, the request will be denied.

In addition, the lack of registration data contributes to the negative, so you should always update your information in the registration.

Although it is also approved for negative people, if you have a debt above R$ 3,000 until December 31, 2022, the loan will not be granted.