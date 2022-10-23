Luan, Miguelito or full-back: Santos has a headache to mount the attack against Flamengo | saints

Interim coach Orlando Ribeiro will have to break his head to assemble Santos’ attack for the game against Flamengo, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams face each other this Tuesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), at Maracanã.

Peixe will not be able to count on the main options of the squad to act on the left side of the attack. The holder, Soteldo, still hasn’t recovered from a right thigh injury. The immediate substitute, Lucas Braga, received the third yellow card and will be suspended.

One of the options would be the entry of Lucas Barbosa. The player has played in several open opportunities on the sides of the field. However, shirt 21 was sent off in the classic against Corinthians and, like Braga, will be suspended.

One of Orlando Ribeiro’s options would be to promote Luan’s return to the team, who did not play in the classic because he had a contract with Corinthians. With that, Santos would need to adapt the tactical scheme and give up three forwards to play only with advanced Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo.

1 of 3 Luan during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Luan during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Another alternative would be, for example, to improvise Felipe Jonatan or Lucas Pires from the left wing. Other coaches who have passed through Santos this season, such as Fabián Bustos and Lisca, have tested this positioning during matches.

A third choice would be to promote Miguelito’s debut as a starter for the first time in his career. In this way, the young Bolivian would play on the right side of Peixe’s attack and Ângelo would be moved to the left, as he has played in the youth ranks.

2 of 3 Miguelito in Santos training this Sunday — Photo: Ivan Storti Miguelito in Santos training this Sunday — Photo: Ivan Storti

The Ecuadorian Jhojan Julio was used a lot by the left side of the Santos attack with Fabián Bustos. However, the player still lost space with the Argentine coach and is rarely related to the matches.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!