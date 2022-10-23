Lucasfilm vetoed Harrison Ford’s D23 ad

According to Jeff Sneidernegotiations between Harrison Ford (Blade Runner 2049) and Marvel Studios for Thunderbolts continue and are at an advanced stage, so much so that an official announcement was planned for the D23 Expobut ended up vetoed.

The most interesting thing, however, is that this would have happened due to Kathleen Kennedythe head of Lucasfilm.

“Marvel really wanted to announce him as a cast member in Thunderbolts at the D23 Expo. But they didn’t because Kathleen Kennedy put her foot down and said, ‘No, let’s focus on Indiana Jones 5.’ “

Declared the journalist in the podcast hot mic.

It is speculated that Ford will be none other than General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing William Hurt.

The character’s original interpreter, having made his last appearance in Black Widow, Hurt passed away a few months ago after battling cancer.

In the comics, General Ross is a frequent member of the team, often utilizing his Red-Hulk transformation.

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.