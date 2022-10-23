Luís Castro praises Botafogo’s performance in a draw with Fluminense and complains: ‘It wasn’t a penalty. Clear VAR error’

The coach Luís Castro was outraged by the performance of the VAR in the draw of Botafogo in 2-2 with Fluminense, this Sunday (23/10), for the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship. He complained a lot about the penalty kick in Patrick in Paula in Matheus Martinsin a decisive move of the game of the Maracanã.

– Talking about the penalty is talking about the decisive play of the game. It’s clearly not a penalty. There were three great teams on the field: Botafogo, Fluminense and arbitration. The VAR can’t say what happened. In a relaxed way, he analyzes the game and can’t say the opposite of what I’m going to say: the player when he hits Patrick is down. Who causes the downfall of the Fluminense player? Nobody. Are you going to play football lying down or standing up? If you’re looking, the fall is on Patrick, don’t look for another space. When he hits, he’s falling. For me, of course, it’s not a penalty. Clear VAR error. There should be VAR of VAR. It is my conscious opinion. This move is not a penalty – he criticized.

The coach praised Botafogo’s performance.

– We had a good attitude, it was a very organized team on the field, they knew what they wanted from the game. We tried to take the ball away from Fluminense and we succeeded, although it is their characteristic. We managed to make it 1-0, play well, create, in the second half it opened in the same way, we reached the second goal naturally. Until 30, when the 2-1 happened. Their team grew and ours tried to defend the goal. Even so, we managed to get out, to get ahead, not as together as we wanted. It’s a great game for Botafogo, which we feel some injustice in the result, but we have to give credit to Fluminense, for the way they reacted.