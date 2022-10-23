Manchester United coach surrenders to Casemiro: “It adds a lot” | english football

Casemiro scored his first goal with the Manchester United shirt this Saturday. And it was a decisive goal: in the second half stoppage time, the Brazilian midfielder secured a 1-1 draw away from home against Chelsea.

The performance earned praise from coach Erik ten Hag, who highlighted the 30-year-old’s high level.

– That’s why we brought him. We know he is capable of doing this. He proved it in Spain, he proved it in the Champions League, at the highest level. So he could also do that in the Premier League.

– But of course the Premier League is a different league. Especially the intensity. So he needed a little time to adjust to that. And now, from game to game, we see him evolving, and we see how important he is to our game. It brings calm, it brings organization. So when he also scores a goal. proves that he adds a lot to the team – concluded.

Casemiro played his 12th game for the English team, his seventh as a starter. A multi-champion for Real Madrid, he was signed in the last transfer window for around £60m.

