Marquezine became a topic after Neymar in Bolsonaro’s live, understand

Actress Bruna Marquezine, 27, became one of the most talked about topics on social media last night after her ex-boyfriend, player Neymar, 30, participated in a live in support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the presidential elections of 2022

The athlete of the Brazilian team is in the opposite position to the artist, who is a supporter of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the polls.

In general, fans of the former couple, known as “Brumar“, are at Marquezine’s side in their political positioning for the second round of the elections.

Therefore, social networks were taken by mentions in which they say that the actress had a “freedom” for not resuming the relationship with the athlete after the end of the relationship in 2018.

“The only thing I envy in life is Bruna Marquezine’s guardian angel,” wrote actor Tuca Andrada. “Solidarity to Bruna Marquezine, I understand what it’s like to be ashamed of your ex”, posted a user of the social network.

Another, highlighted: “Nobody in this country has had a greater release of exes than Bruna Marquezine”.

declared position

Actress Bruna Marquezine is part of the team of celebrities who are campaigning in favor of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential elections.

The artist said that the Brazilian people need to “do what is necessary” to remove Jair Bolsonaro (PL), current president and candidate for reelection, and declared support for the PT candidate, without fear of losing contracts and followers.

Today, it is very clear, in the polls, that this third way does not go to the second round. Knowing this, under no circumstances do I vote or vote for Bolsonaro. We need to do whatever it takes to get that person out of power. The only person who can do that is Lula.

Bruna Marquezine, in an interview with Veja

She also advised voters to seek information from candidates to vote conscientiously. “I grew up in a home that was not super politicized. The internet has changed that, it takes information all the time to everyone. I try to feed myself more and more on information”, she warned.

In a recent participation in “Quem Pod, Pode”, a podcast by actresses Gio Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, the artist wore a red dress in reference to the color of the PT and talked about a secret vote while making Lula’s “L” with her hands.

Bruna Marquezine makes “L” for Lula Image: Playback/YouTube

Neymar supports Bolsonaro

Neymar, from the Brazilian national team and PSG, appeared in a video declaring support for the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection.

In the images, published on the player’s TikTok and on the Twitter of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Fabio Wajngarten, the athlete appears dancing and singing a song in allusion to the politician.

“22 is Bolsonaro. Vote, vote and confirm, 22 is Bolsonaro”, says the jingle sung by Neymar – the presidential elections take place this Sunday (2) throughout Brazil.

dating of Brumar

Actress Bruna Marquezine and striker Neymar dated from 2013 to 2018. Despite the fact that four years have passed since the end of the romance, some stories from the times of the relationship still emerge through friends of the artists.

In an interview with ‘Podcast 61’, influencer David Brazil, a personal friend of the player, talked about the two main reasons for the relationship to come to an end.

“He broke up. Juninho (Neymar) broke up and the reasons were two things: the temperament of the two and the harassment. The two famous ones, he there in Paris and she here, and everyone on top of the couple. cheering against it. If Neymar looked at a fan, the haters would go straight ahead: ‘Neymar flirts with someone and doesn’t respect Bruna’. It was a horror”, said the promoter.