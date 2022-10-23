Mateschitz, founder and owner of Red Bull, dies at 78

Red Bull will face the F1 US GP with very sad news. This Saturday (22), the team announced the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, founder and owner of 49% of the energy drink company, died at the age of 78.

In recent weeks, the international press began to air that there were great concerns about the richest Austrian in the world. Without specifying the cause, much to keep his personal life very discreet, sources close to him said only that he was not well.

Graduated in marketing at the University of Economics in Vienna, he worked at companies such as Unilever and Blendax – the latter in cosmetics. It wasn’t until 1984 that he, along with two partners, founded Red Bull GmbH after renaming the energy drink Krating Daeng.

The businessman got involved with the world of motorsport, then, 20 years later in 2004. By buying Jaguar Racing, he transformed the team into what is now known as Red Bull and already at the time hired Christian Horner to be the boss.

The following year, then, along with Gerhard Berger, he also became the owner of the Minardi Team and renamed it Scuderia Toro Rosso, the smaller sister of the main team. He is currently AlphaTauri.

Motorsport, however, is not Mateschitz’s only involvement with the sport. Currently, he also owned Red Bull Salzburg, Austria, RB Leipzig, Germany, New York Red Bulls, USA, and Red Bull Bragantino, Brazil.

Recently, the Austrian team was in talks to be Porsche’s gateway to F1. After Honda’s departure as engine supplier, the team would be responsible for development until 2026, when the German brand would be involved in an important role in power units.

However, information indicates that the agreement failed after the two parties did not reach a conclusion on how much the automaker would have control of Red Bull – the Germans would like to have 50% of the shares, which was considered too much by the squad.