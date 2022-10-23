MCU Calendar 2023: What Disney Plus movies and TV shows are on the way?

After ending The Infinity Saga in 2019 with Phases I, II and III, Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the biggest entertainment franchise in history. The MCU kicked off a new content cycle in January 2021 with Phase IV, the first third of the Multiverse Saga, adding Disney Plus TV shows and specials along with new movies. Phase V will kick off in 2023 with a bunch of new Disney Plus movies and TV shows to watch and enjoy.

So what can we expect in the MCU 2023 calendar? Here’s what’s currently planned and slated for next year in the MCU. Keep in mind that the movie and TV show release dates shown here are very fluid due to a number of factors and these dates can and will likely change. All MCU 2023 content will be posted on Disney Plus, which you can sign up for at the link below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date of : February 17, 2023

: February 17, 2023 Cast : Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors

: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Mandatory viewing: Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Loki Season 1 The MCU calendar gets the ball rolling big with this third Ant-Man movie. Look for the size-shifting hero and others, including Ant-Man’s daughter, to enter the microverse known as the Quantum Realm to try and defeat some new villains. The Multiverse Saga’s biggest link is Jonathan Majors, who will play the villainous Kang The Conqueror. We’ve already seen Majors as a variant of Kang at the end of the first season of the Disney Plus show Loki in 2021, where we saw the multiverse itself starting to fragment. Kang is set to be a major character throughout the Multiverse Saga. Also, look for another classic Marvel comics villain, MODOK, to appear in this movie as well.

What if season 2

Release date of : early 2023

: early 2023 number of episodes : 9

: 9 Cast : Jeffrey Wright

: Jeffrey Wright Mandatory viewing: What if season 1 The second season of this Disney Plus animated series will once again showcase different stories from the MCU’s Multiverse, showing how the lives of major Marvel characters would be changed if they made a different decision at a key point in their lives. Jeffrey Wright will be back once again to voice the role of The Watcher, who gets to see every aspect of the MCU’s multiverse. It is possible that we may get some clues about the future of The Multiverse Saga in this series.

Secret Invasion Season 1

Release date of : Spring 2023

: Spring 2023 number of episodes : 6

: 6 Cast : Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke

: Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke Mandatory viewing: Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home This Disney Plus TV show on the MCU 2023 calendar seems to be all about deception and distraction. Samuel L Jackson will be back as SHIELD. boss Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn is back playing the shape-shifting Skrull alien he first played in Captain Marvel. Are the Skrulls trying to take over Earth by replacing certain people with their agents? Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones fan favorite Emilia Clarke are also joining the fray playing currently unknown roles. This series could be a big influence on the future of the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

Release date of : May 5, 2023

: May 5, 2023 Cast : Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter

: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Mandatory viewing: Guardians of the Galaxy Volumes 1 and 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special The Guardians are back in this third film in the MCU’s space opera franchise. The team of human and alien misfits will have to deal with a new character from the Marvel comics universe, the super being known as Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. Another comic book character based on Marvel’s cosmic universe, the High Evolutionary, will also appear in the film. The first two Guardians movies had few, if any, direct references to what was happening in the MCU overall, but this could be an exception.

echo season 1

Release date of : mid 2023

: mid 2023 number of episodes : 6

: 6 Cast : Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox

: Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox Mandatory viewing: Hawkeye Season 1 Alaqua Cox, who first played the hard-of-hearing henchman of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin on the Disney Plus show Hawkeye in 2021, returns as the main character in this new series. Now estranged from the Kingpin, she needs to figure out what kind of hero she wants to become, if that’s an option for her. D’Onofrio will be back as Kingpin, as will Charlie Cox as the blind hero Daredevil, who was first introduced to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The wonders

Release date of : July 28, 2023

: July 28, 2023 Cast : Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani

: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani Director : Nia Da Costa

: Nia Da Costa Mandatory viewing: Captain Marvel, WandaVision Season 1, Ms. marvel season 1 After debuting in Captain Marvel and appearing in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Brie Larson is back as powerful space warrior Carol Danvers in this Captain Marvel sequel. She will be joined by Iman Vellani, who once again plays Kamala Khan from her own Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel. Additionally, Teyonah Parris is back playing “Photon,” another highly powerful character who debuted as a child in Captain Marvel but obtained her light-based powers as an adult in the first season of WandaVision. Plot details of how this trio will work together, and which villains they have to fight, remain under lock and key for now.

Loki season 2

Release date of : mid 2023

: mid 2023 number of episodes : 6

: 6 Cast : Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson

: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson Mandatory viewing: Loki Season 1 One of the most anticipated series on the MCU 2023 calendar is the second season of Loki. Tom Hiddleston will be back as the Norse god, as will Owen Wilson, who will play Time Variance Authority agent Mobieos. This series will definitely be a big part of the Multiverse Saga in general. At the end of the first season, the multiverse began to fragment, and Loki’s main timeline was altered, with Kang now the leader of the TVA. Though unconfirmed, Jonathan Majors could likely make some sort of appearance as Kang.

Ironheart season one

Release date of : mid/late 2023

: mid/late 2023 number of episodes : 6

: 6 Cast : Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos

: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos Mandatory viewing: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever She will first appear in the November MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after that, actress Dominique Thorne will have her own Disney Plus series playing Riki Williams. We’ll see how her character, who builds her own power armor based on Tony Stark’s Iron Man technology, will interact with the rest of the MCU. As with most of these shows and movies, Ironheart’s plot details are being kept under wraps.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Season 1

Release date of : end of 2023

: end of 2023 number of episodes : Unknown

: Unknown Cast : Kathryn Hahn

: Kathryn Hahn Mandatory viewing: WandaVision Season One WandaVision was the first MCU Disney Plus TV series and became a huge hit with audiences and critics. Part of the reason was the performance of Kathryn Hahn, who played “noisy neighbor” Agnes before being revealed as the villainous witch Agatha Harkness. Now Marvel Studios is planning to make a spin-off series starring Hahn as Harkness. At the end of WandaVision’s first season, we saw Wanda transform Agatha back into her persona Agnes, but based on the title of this series alone, we’d expect her to return to her character Agatha. How this all ties into The Multiverse Saga is still unknown.

That’s all we have on the MCU 2023 calendar. As always, we’ll update this post when more information is revealed or if and when release dates change.