Meet the VIRTUAL CAT that helps people in various tasks: you will be SURPRISED

Deepmind, a Google company specializing in artificial intelligence, recently presented its model called Gato. This so-called generalist AI would be capable of performing 600 different tasks. And on most of these tasks, the AI ​​would perform better than a human.

First of all, Deepmind would have built the first generalist artificial intelligence, that is, capable of learning several tasks at the same time, where most AIs are trained for a very specific purpose. Since the American company presented its new work, it has caused computer experts from all over the world to react. What are the limits of this virtual Cat?

The cat learns everything

The Cat is an artificial intelligence model capable of performing no less than 604 different tasks. He learns several different tasks at the same time. And according to the American company, he would be better than human experts at 450 of those tasks.

He is able to play Atari video games, caption an image, converse with a human through a chat, and stack blocks from a robotic arm that he can control as he pleases. The Cat’s entire strength lies in one point: he doesn’t forget what he’s been taught. In recent years, many models have started to mix different skills. We can cite “DALL-E” or “Imagen”, capable of generating images from a simple textual description.

Recently, the French artificial intelligence “NooK” achieved the feat of winning several bridge world champions. “AlphaZero”, another model already built by Deepmind learned to play go, chess or even shogi. With one difference: “AlphaZero” could only learn one task at a time. After learning to play a game of strategy, he had to forget what he had learned to move on to the next game.

Towards a super intelligence?

The Cat learns several different tasks at the same time. He can therefore easily switch from one skill to another without having to forget. This method is a significant step towards a mythical quest, that of generalist artificial intelligence.

In the early days of the computer age, many theorists defined this intelligence as the ultimate goal. She would be able to think, learn, reason, demonstrate logic, in short, be similar to humans in their way of thinking. So are we near the end?

In fact, in a tech world used to ad effects, opinions are divided. First, the reliability of the model is sometimes forced on basic issues and makes mistakes. For example, during a conversation with a person,

Namely: the Cat would have replied that Marseille was the capital of France, according to an article in Techcrunch. In turn, Deepmind claims that in 450 of the 604 tasks that Gato would be able to perform, its model achieves better results than an expert in more than half of the cases. However, for some researchers and experts in the field, the Cat would still be far from the performance of a human.

