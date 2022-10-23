Megapix Session | Check out the highlights of the week

Advertising

I can only imagine is the debut of the week in Megapix session, Friday (10), at 21 pm. Box office hit, the dramatic biography based on the story of the Christian band’s eponymous song MercyMewhich became the genre’s best-selling song of all time, chronicles the singer’s complicated relationship with his father, played by Dennis Quaid.

On Saturday (11), the channel brings Great Movies Sessionfrom 16:30, Coach Carter – Workout For Life. Samuel L. Jackson stars in the feature based on the true story of basketball coach Ken Carter, who made headlines in American newspapers in 1999 when he suspended his team, even undefeated, for poor school results.

Three films that will thrill the public are the highlights on Sunday (12), starting at 5:05 pm, on Megapix. Christy’s Struggle Paradise miracles; I can only imagine which shows how music can change someone’s life; and the love of a daughter in Miracle in Cell 7 they are in Special It Takes Faith.

The attraction on Monday (13) is a program with four titles with scenes that show the Marvelous City, starting at 3:05 pm. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Vai Que Cola – The Movie, The incredible Hulk and Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection can be seen in Light, Camera, Action In Rio De Janeiro.

THURSDAY (09)

Megapix Anti-Heroes

John Wick – Back in the Game

On Thursday, the 9th, at 19:20

A former hitman comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters who killed his dog and stole everything from him.

Direction: Chad Stahelski, David Leitch

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, John Leguizamo, Dean Winters

China. USA. UK. 2014. Action. 101 min.

The Avenger

On Thursday, the 9th, at 21:00

After his life and family are taken from his hands by ruthless criminal Howard Saint, Special Agent Frank Castle returns as The Punisher, a vigilante who serves as judge, jury and executioner.

Direction: Jonathan Hensleigh

Cast: John Travolta, Thomas Jane, Laura Harring, Rebecca Romijn

Germany. USA. 2004. Action. 123 min.

The Battle Of Riddick

On Thursday, the 9th, at 23:00

The army of Necromongers aims to convert the entire universe to their religion. Pursued by mercenaries, the warrior Riddick ends up involved in this war and becomes the only hope against the Necromongers.

Direction: David Twohy

Cast: Vin Diesel, Judi Dench, Thandie Newton, Colm Feore, Karl Urban, Alexa Davalos

USA. Adventure. 2004. 115 min.

FRIDAY (10)

Megapix session

I can only imagine

On Friday, the 10th, at 21:00

With a difficult trajectory, Bart Millard becomes the lead singer of the band MercyMe and composes “I Can Only Imagine”. The song, which talks about her relationship with her father, gained worldwide fame in the 1990s and is still remembered today.

Direction: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Madeleine Carroll, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

USA. 2018. Drama. 108 min.

SATURDAY (11)

Great Movies Session

Coach Carter – Workout For Life

On Saturday the 11th at 4:30 pm

Ken Carter agrees to become the coach of his old school’s basketball team. With a lot of discipline and tough rules, he manages to make the team win. But the player’s ratings begin to drop and he is forced to take drastic action.

Direction: Thomas Carter

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard, Rob Brown, Ashanti, Rick Gonzalez, Channing Tatum

USA. Drama. 2005. 136 min.

SUNDAY (12)

Special It Takes Faith

Paradise miracles

On Sunday the 12th at 17:05

Christy fights against all odds to find a cure for her 10-year-old daughter, but when Anna has an accident, an extraordinary miracle blossoms through her rescue; a miracle that amazes the doctors and renews the faith of his family.

Direction: Patricia Riggen

Cast: Jennifer GarnerKylie RogersMartin HendersonBrighton SharbinoCourtney FanslerQueen Latifah

USA. 2016. Drama. 109 min.

Miracle in Cell 7

On Sunday, the 12th, at 21:00

A heartwarming story between a mentally challenged father wrongly accused of murder and his adorable six-year-old daughter.

Direction: Mehmet Ada Öztekin

Cast: Aras Bulut Iynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Deniz Baysal

Turkey. 2019. Drama. 131 min.

MONDAY (13)

Light, Camera, Action In Rio De Janeiro

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

On Monday, the 13th, at 15:05

Married, Bella and Edward discover they are expecting a child. But the baby raises great fears and puts them in a deadly dispute, involving the vampire and werewolf clans.

Direction: Bill Condon

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

USA. 2011. Romance. 116 min.

Vai Que Cola: The Movie

On Monday, the 13th, at 17:15

After being the victim of a scam, Valdomiro moves to Dona Jô’s boarding house. But he regains his coverage in Leblon, and now he will have to take all the residents of the pension with him.

Direction: César Rodrigues

Cast: Paulo Gustavo, Marcus Majella, Catarina Abdalla

Brazil. 2015. Comedy. 94 min.

The incredible Hulk

On Monday, the 13th, at 19:05

Bruce Banner, a scientist on the run from the US government, must find a cure for the monster he becomes whenever he gets angry.

Direction: Louis Letterrier

Cast:Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth

USA. 2008. Action. 102 min.

Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection

On Monday, the 13th, at 21:00

Arthur Bishop goes to live in Rio de Janeiro after leaving his days as a matador in the past. But when an enemy kidnaps the love of his life, he has to make his specialty and commit three murders, always posing as accidental, among them killing drug lord Max Adams.

Direction: Dennis Gansel

Cast: Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones, Michelle Yeoh

USA. France. 2016. Action. 95 min.