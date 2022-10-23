Monteiro defeats 54th in the ranking and enters Vienna

Vienna (Austria) – Left-hander from Ceará Thiago Monteiro got an excellent victory this Sunday in the decisive qualifying round for the ATP 500 Vienna. On covered synthetic flooring, he defeated the aggressive German Oscar Otte, number 54 in the ranking, by 2 sets to 1 and partial 7/6 (7-4), 4/6 and 6/4.

Monteiro will thus play the 14th ATP-level tournament of this season, where he has 15 wins so far, and only the second of 500 quality after Rio de Janeiro.

He will have to wait for the draw of the qualifiers to meet his debut opponent. The options are Grigor Dimitrov, Marcos Giron, Karen Khachanov, Taylor Fritz and Borna Coric.

Entering Vienna will help Monteiro regain positions in the rankings in this final stretch of the season. Currently 61st, he is expected to drop five places this Monday for not having defended the 48 points of last year’s runner-up in Buenos Aires.

balanced match

In this Sunday’s match, Monteiro got away with 0-40 and three set-points in the 10th game of the first set and there he was more consistent in the tie-break, having taken two services from the opponent. Otte finally got a break in the third game of the following series and didn’t give a chance to react.

The third set was marked by some very long games. The German saved three break-points in the second game and threatened Monteiro in the seventh, in which the Brazilian needed three advantages before confirming the service. The ultimate break came in the final game.

Monteiro scored 9 aces against the opponent’s 15, having hit 63% of the first serve and won 76% of those points.