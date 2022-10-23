Netflix confirms FEE for users who share password; what will be the value?

Netflix has confirmed a new fee. That’s right, the streaming queen is changing her plans and updating the amount charged in an attempt to attract new subscribers and keep the ones she already has. The changes are the result of the first drop, in more than 10 years, in the number of subscribers to the service.

To reverse this situation, the platform announced that it will start inserting ads in one of its plans, in addition to charging an additional fee for those who share their own password. The measures are already being tested in some countries and should arrive in Brazil very soon.

The fact is that Netflix is ​​no longer reigning alone in the world of streaming, currently competition is heavy with giants such as HBO and Disney, which has motivated the platform to study the implementation of such changes.

What changes for subscribers?

To boost its growth, Netflix will launch the basic plan with ads worth R$18.90. The main change will be noticed when watching movies, series, soap operas and documentaries, users will have to watch 4 to 5 minutes of ad for every hour watched.

A new function has also been announced that will allow the transfer of profiles between accounts and the addition of profiles to other accounts, something that is widely requested by users.

But the main change is due to the fee in account sharing, the strategy is already being tested in some countries such as Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. The measure should take effect from 2023.

What is the new Netflix fee?

By charging the fee for users who share their passwords, account holders will pay an additional amount for each new profile that logs in and does not live at the registered address.

Initially, the new fee will be charged in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica. After implementation, the company will evaluate the results and study the possibility of expanding to other countries.

Netflix’s official website released the value of the additional fees, all of which are equivalent to around R$15, in the current conversion.

Chile : 2,380 CLP (approximately BRL 15);

: 2,380 CLP (approximately BRL 15); Peru : 7.9 PEN (approximately BRL 10.67);

: 7.9 PEN (approximately BRL 10.67); Costa Rica: US$ 2.99 (approximately R$ 15);

Despite the conversion, the price for Brazil was not disclosed. It is important to note that Netflix has not yet confirmed the function of sharing paid logins in Brazil and that the values ​​for the country are still speculative.

