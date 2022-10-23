Netflix project seeks to launch cloud storage for games

In the midst of some experiences with online games in the mobile version, that is, linked to mobile devices such as tablets and cell phones, the streaming service began to create new plans. The idea is that soon everyone will be able to open a link and access countless games, a process made possible by the advancement of network quality identified around the world.

The end of Google Stadia

Among the main Cloud platforms for gaming was Google Stadia, which ended its activities due to some technical issues. Without competition, the Netflix started to intensify investments in the sector, seeking to take advantage of the skills already acquired.

Brand executives claim that it is a way to assuage the latest criticism and ensure recovery in the coming months, also supported by the series.

The solution for those who love games

One of the problems for those who love games is the limitation of mobility in relation to graphics that only work with good memory support. In this case, consoles are required and must be connected to the television, requiring separate purchases. With these higher costs, there is a limited range of games available, plus the difficulty of not having portable alternatives. Storing a game on the internet, using specific drivers, ensures that it can be accessed from anywhere.

An added benefit for subscribers

Netflix has confirmed that it does not want to offer the plans as a separate digital product, but associated with streaming. It is likely that the entertainment page will be available on the site itself, in a different tab. No official forecast has been released, however, the Netflix Games features official productions based on the greatest hits, from Stranger Things to SpongeBob SquarePants, with options for all ages and different audiences.

Who knows, in the future, Netflix will have its own streaming focused only on games, becoming the first to provide this type of support.