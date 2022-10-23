Netflix trips competitor and makes groundbreaking Barbie movie

Barbie has a vast universe between movies and animated series. And the number of productions based on the world of Barbie will increase with the agreement made between Mattel and the Netflix.

Barbie: Mermaid Power was the first offer in the long-term deal between Mattel and Netflix, and it premiered on September 1. The plot follows Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and her sisters Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea on an underwater adventure as they transform into mermaids to help save the world from Pacifica.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next project of this union is an interactive special titled Barbie: Epic Road Trip. Mattel Television will produce series and specials based on the Barbie line, along with non-exclusive titles for other vehicles.

Barbie: Epic Road Trip features Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Ken and Skipper as they take a cross-country trip to find homes for shelter animals, but a potentially transformative opportunity also awaits them in New York.

Barbie’s Netflix Movie Will Have 100 Different Endings

Viewers will be able to shape the story through interactive elements, with over 100 decisions and 500 possible story combinations.

Fred Soulie, senior vice president and general manager of Mattel Television, explained in a statement;

“Barbie: Epic Road Trip further strengthens Barbie’s ability to inspire, empower and entertain children on a global level. We are consistently expanding Barbie’s presence in the growing streaming landscape through episodic series, long-form movies and specials, digital games, short-form YouTube content and now, our first interactive special. Don’t get excited about this new era of Barbie content and audiences engaging with Barbie like never before.”

Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Global Content at Mattel Television, added:

“Giving viewers the opportunity to choose different versions of Barbie stories is an entirely new way for Mattel Television to deepen the global audience’s experience of watching Barbie content. As kids and parents delve into the world of Barbie, they can participate in creating a myriad of adventures for Malibu and Brooklyn, along with Ken and his sister Skipper, making choices for the characters at every turn. format is full of infinite possibilities.”

The executive producers of Barbie: Epic Road Trip are Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan. Ann Austen is co-executive producer and head writer. Aury Wallington is a writer and Conrad Helten is a director.

Barbie: Epic Road Trip premieres October 25th on Netflix.

