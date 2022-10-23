New Italian prime minister is viewed with fear by activists

Will Italy look at women? Many asked themselves this question under shy celebrations for the fact that, finally, for the first time in history, there will be someone of the female gender in the most important position of the government of the European country. But Giorgia Meloni, 45, the new Italian prime minister who took office this Saturday (22), in addition to never having declared herself a feminist, defends far-right agendas that go against the struggle for women’s rights.

For activists, Meloni gives clear signs that he has no interest in acting for gender or equal opportunities policies. Proof of this was the slogan used in her campaign — “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother and I am a Christian” — and her desire to boycott the Equal Opportunity and Family Ministry.

“Precisely because we will have Giorgia Meloni as head of government, it would be appropriate to start building a unity of action among women, unifying goals and connecting the struggles to obtain them. Not only for women’s emancipation, but also for their liberation. If not now, when?” says the universe Maria Boroni, representative of the collective Non Una Di Meno (None Less) and also responsible for the gender policies of the Italian Communist Party.

Among the fears with Meloni’s appointment is the end of the Ministry of Equal Opportunities and Family, created with the second government of Giuseppe Conte, in 2019, and considered a significant achievement in the fight for women’s rights.

Giorgia Meloni at swearing-in session to take over as Italy’s new prime minister Image: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS

The last minister of the portfolio, Elena Bonetti, of the Italia Viva party, said in an interview with the newspaper “La Repubblica” that if Meloni dismantles the body, there is a risk of penalizing not only women, but also the LGBTQIA+ community. , since it is precisely from this body that all interventions against gender discrimination pass. On Friday (21), Meloni had already announced that this ministry will be called Equality of Opportunities, Birth and Family.

Focus on “traditional family” and Catholicism

Eugenia Roccella was chosen to assume the portfolio in the new government. The exponent of Fratelli d’Italia was the spokesperson, in 2007, of the Family Day, an event dedicated to traditional family values ​​promoted by Catholic associations. In 2013, she created the campaign Di Mamma Ce n’è Una Sola (There Is Only One Mother), the country’s first demonstration against surrogacy.

Rocella’s name plus the sum of the word natality to the ministry is seen as a provocation by Italian feminists, as the new minister, during the election campaign in August, declared in an interview for the program “In Onda”, on channel La, that “abortion is not a right”. The statement is not true, since the country authorizes the termination of pregnancy in the first 90 days of pregnancy since 1978.

“It is not enough to be a woman to promote policies for women”

Also in a recent interview for “La republic“, the leader of the opposition in the Senate, Simona Malpezzi, of the Democratic Party, said that Italy runs the risk of forgetting women. “The first woman to lead the government wants to dismantle gender policies. For us, these policies should be strengthened. That’s the difference between them and us. It’s not enough to be a woman to promote policies for women,” she said.

Many people, whether in Italy or abroad, have praised the fact that finally, for the first time in history, there will be a woman in the most important post of government.

Activist Maria Boroni declares that people “can praise, out of ignorance or in bad faith” Meloni’s achievement as if it were a feminist achievement.

“To be a feminist is to be aware of belonging to a gender that gives you a vision of the world aimed at eliminating all forms of oppression and violence, establishing solidarity in society, taking care of all living beings and life on the planet in all aspects. In this way, Meloni is not, in the sense of feminism, a woman.”

Giorgia Meloni has been a “political rocket” since she was a teenager

Born in Rome in 1977, Meloni started doing politics at the age of 15, when she joined the Frente Juvenil movement. Four years later, she became national head of Student Action, and in 1998 she held her first post in Italian politics, becoming provincial councilor of Rome by the Alleanza Nazionale. At 29, she rose to the rank of vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies and, two years later, in 2008, she became Minister of Youth. As of 2014, she became president of the Fratelli d’Italia party.

The acronym won the Italian elections last September 25 with around 44% of the votes. The coalition included the three main right-wing parties: Lega, led by Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia, led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, involved in corruption and sex scandals, and Fratelli d’Italia, chaired by Meloni, which rose from 4% to 26% in national approval.

Two of these parties, in fact, are in the other two main houses of the country: Ignazio La Russa, founder of Fratelli d’Italia, was elected president of the Senate, while the Chamber of Deputies will be commanded by Lorenzo Fontana, from Lega.

Allies of new premier will follow conservative agenda

La Russa is known for praising dictator Mussolini, and Fontana is a conservative Catholic anti-abortion politician who has a history against women’s rights. As a minister, he proposed tax cuts for families with children, which he believed would prevent abortion.

When Lorenzo was the Minister of the Family and People with Disabilities, between 2018 and 2019, he represented, according to the Tag24 portal, the most conservative soul of the Lega. He has repeatedly declared himself against abortion, calling it “the number one cause of femicide in the world”.

It is the first time since the fall of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in World War II that the country has an ultra-conservative government with roots in fascism.

Prediction is that access to abortion will be difficult in the country

Currently, Italian women can buy the medication needed to terminate a pregnancy at the pharmacy. There is, however, a movement to make this access difficult, supported by the president of the Chamber of Deputies. This should become a battle in the country’s legislative houses from now on.

Last October 13, during the inauguration of the new parliament, three bills were filed along this line. One provides that the recognition of a person’s legal right occurs at the moment of conception, and not just after birth — this same line is followed by Brazilian parliamentarians, who try to introduce the expression “since conception” into Brazilian law.

If the bill is approved, the termination of pregnancy will be considered a voluntary homicide. The second proposal wants to establish the day of the unborn, the name given to the fetus before birth. The third proposal is by Lega senator Massimiliano Romeo, which provides for the creation of a fund to support maternity, to prevent pregnant women from resorting to voluntary termination of pregnancy.

Faced with this scenario, activists fear losing rights with the extreme right government, as concluded by the Maria da Penha group in Italy, represented by Daniela Castro and taian Ferreira. “The concern is that the changes in the abortion law are the beginning to reduce or question other rights and the struggles conquered by women, thus allowing the conservation of a patriarchal culture and thinking.”