Neymar promises to celebrate the first goal in the World Cup with tribute to Bolsonaro

Neymar participated for half an hour in the superlive with Bolsonaro, straight from Paris (photo: Playback/Internet)

The national team player Neymar Jr said, this Saturday (22), that it would be wonderful to have President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) re-elected and for Brazil to win the Qatar World Cup.

The shirt 10 of the Brazilian team said he identified with Bolsonaro’s “values” to support him, and participated for half an hour in the superlive with the president, from Paris, where he lives.

Neymar also promised to make the number 22 with his fingers, when he scores the first goal in the World Cup, and Bolsonaro’s traditional cry “ihuuu”, when he holds the cup.

“It would all be wonderful, Bolsonaro re-elected, Brazil champion and everyone happy,” said the striker, at the opening of the president’s superlive.

The player played down the criticism he has received for his position on social networks, and stated that his name has always been in controversy.

“What motivated me to expose, to fight, to expose my opinion are the values ​​that the president carries, very similar to me, my family, with everything we value. The family we value, our people, our children” , said.

“From now on, I invite everyone who has not taken a stand, because you do have your freedom to express yourself, express your feelings and values”.

The attacking midfielder recalled the episode involving model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, who accused him of assault and rape.

As soon as the complaint became public, the president said that Neymar would be innocent in 2019. The case was shelved the following year.

“In the most difficult moment of my life, the president was the first to publicly take a stand and say that he was on my side. When I saw what was happening, I felt in my heart that I should return this affection,” he said.

The player has been next to the president at other times. He was visited by Bolsonaro in 2019, when the player was injured during a friendly.

In addition, Neymar Sr. has already met with Bolsonaro in Brasilia. The player has a million-dollar debt with the IRS, and the case is in court. He was also received by Paulo Guedes and by the then special secretary of the Revenue, Marcos Cintra.

The president’s opponent in the dispute, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), evoked the episode to comment on the player’s support for Bolsonaro this week.

“Neymar has the right to choose whoever he wants to be president. I think he’s afraid if I win the elections, I’ll know what Bolsonaro forgave his income tax debt. t afraid of me,” Lula said.