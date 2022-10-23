Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway

Nicholas Galitzine, who recently delighted audiences by giving life to Luke, will now join Anne Hathaway in a novel that promises to draw many sighs.

Nicholas Galitzine’s latest project managed to capture millions of viewers around the world and in Portugal this phenomenon was no different. “Netflix’s Purple Hearts was widely considered the romance of the year.

Now, it seems, the actor will be able to repeat the feat again, but this time, alongside one of the most sparkling stars that Hollywood has ever passed, Anne Hathaway. Hathaway’s career is already quite long and we all remember some of his most wonderful performances, such as in “Les Miserables”, “One Day” or even “The Intern”, with Robert DeNiro.

This time Hathaway and Nicholas’ project will also be very interesting. It is a film based on the great novel by Robinne Lee, which has the same title, and which was originally published in 2017, “The Idea of ​​You”, is expected to hit the big screen next year, on the Amazon Prime Video platform and will feature Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick“, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “The Dropout”). Anne Hathaway will also executive produce, alongside book author Robine Lee. Regarding the script, the adaptation of it will be the responsibility of Jennifer Westfeldt.

In this way, Hathaway must play Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother who was abandoned by her husband, who left her for a younger woman. After her ex-husband’s decision to cancel a trip to Coachella with their 15-year-old daughter in common, Sophie steps in to save the weekend, braving the crowd and desert heat. But quickly what was a boring trip for her mother becomes a roller coaster ride when she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (who will play Galitzine). Campbell is the lead singer of one of the most famous bands in the world, August Moon. Assum, the weekend trip turns into a romance that will change the lives of Sophie and her daughter.

