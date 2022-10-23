Nicole Kidman had to eat paper to make a series

The series Roar, from Apple TV+, is an anthology consisting of eight episodes starring different actresses such as Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman, Betty Gilpin, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

What is the series about?

Each episode tells the story of different women dealing with the realities of gender identity, sexuality and feminism, as well as messages about what it means to be a woman.

The series was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, produced by Nicole Kidman, and E-Pipoca now tells you some more facts about it:

Roar is based on a book

The attraction was written based on a collection of eponymous stories released in 2018 by author Cecilia Ahern.

The purpose of the book is the same as the series: to portray women in overcoming their difficulties and to show others that they are not alone in love and in life.

The Issa Rae episode was different in the book

The Woman Who Disappeared is an episode starring Issa Rae, who plays a woman named Wanda; she is a writer who goes to Los Angeles to potentially choose her bestselling autobiography.

The objective is to show how black women have difficulties in ‘navigating’ the sea of ​​a society designed for white people.

This is clear from the start, as her rent is canceled because her hairstyle has changed and they don’t recognize her, and the camera doesn’t capture her face enough for her credentials.

The creator of the series, however, revealed that in the book the story talks about aging and social invisibility. As for the series, she adapted the story to take a stand on the commodification of black art and black culture in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Nicole Kidman ate the real pics in her episode

The second episode stars Nicole Kidman in the role of Robin, a woman who prepares to bring her mother to live with her family so she can care for her as her dementia worsens.

At one point, she finds herself reminiscing about the past and trying to find a way to stay attached to it. That’s why she eats all the family photos from her mother’s scrapbooks in an attempt to feel right where she was when they were taken.

As the team wanted the scenes to be realistic, so the production prepared the photos on rice paper, printed with edible ink so Nicole could actually eat them.

A single episode had to be rewritten over 40 times

The third episode shows a newly married woman whose husband builds a shelf for her in his office and wants her to stop working to sit while he admires her.

Despite being initially enamored with the woman, he loses interest after a while.

The episode is intended to act as a commentary on so-called trophy wives, while also highlighting the struggles they face without being cruel or unfair.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.