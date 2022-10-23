Now, everyone can donate to Elon Musk’s Starlink; understand

According to Elon Musk himself, the SpaceX company has in its plans the permission for civil society to make cash donations to the starlinkyour company’s internet service that operates via satellite, with the aim of making it accessible in areas that depend on broadband access. After Ham Serunjogi, the CEO of the company Chipper Cash, said he would be willing to make a donation to Starlink so that it could be present in schools and hospitals in Uganda, Elon Musk responded to the CEO through a post on Twitter ( as is to be expected from Elon Musk), saying:

“Are there other people who want to donate Starlinks to places in need?”

After approximately six minutes of sharing this question, the post gained thousands of likes and Elon Musk made another post, saying:

“Okay, let’s add a donation option to Starlink.” Just installed Starlink and quite impressed with initial speeds & ease of setup. Most excited about its potential to bring internet access to remote & rural areas that lack infrastructure. @elonmusk I’d be glad to commit $$ to donate Starlink to schools & hospitals in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/zsab7ESBUd — Ham Serunjogi (@HSerunjogi) October 16, 2022

The idea of ​​creating a donation department for Starlink came after Elon Musk spoke about how the satellite internet network continues to lose money, especially after helping Ukraine in early 2022 after the Russian invasion.

Last Thursday (10/13), the world-renowned television channel, CNN, reported that the company SpaceX had made a request to the United States Department of Defense (Pentagon) for the department to assume payment for Starlink within from Ukraine, after all the company was not in good financial condition to pay these expenses.

In a September letter, the company projected that running Starlink in Ukraine would cost the Pentagon more than $120 million by the end of 2022 and nearly $400 million by 2023.