October 24th to 28th movies

This week’s Afternoon Session from October 24th to 28th, 2022 has several options for those looking for what to watch on TV Globo’s afternoons. The screenings will be of romantic comedies, dramas and animations.

The station’s schedule shows that the films of the Afternoon Session from Monday to Wednesday this week will be broadcast from 3:25 pm, after the rerun of the soap opera Chocolate com Pimenta. On Thursday and Friday, the exhibition will be a little earlier, starting at 15:15.

Monday, October 24 will air Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions

The film that opens this week’s Afternoon Session will be the romantic comedy Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions, starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy. The production is from 2009 and is an adaptation of the book by author Sophie Kinsella.

The plot follows the story of Rebecca Bloomwood, a young woman who has just graduated from college and gets a job as a journalist in the New York financial sector. The problem is, she’s a shopaholic. Along her journey, she ends up falling in love with a businessman, Luke.

Original Title: Confessions of a Shopaholic

Directed by: PJ Hogan

Cast: Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter, Joan Cusack, John Goodman, John Lithgow

Nationality: American

Watch the trailer for the movie that opens this week’s Afternoon Session:

Tuesday, October 25th has Let There Be Light in this week’s Afternoon Session

On Tuesday, the public will watch Que Haja Luz na Sessão da Tarde, directed and starring Kevin Sorbo and released in 2017. The story shows a man named Sol, who is an atheist and has always led a lonely life. He is hated by many people, as he has controversial opinions when it comes to faith.

One day, Sol has a serious accident and experiences a near-death experience. After that, he begins to question his convictions and begins to have radical changes in his life.

Original Title: Let There Be Light

Directed by: Kevin Sorbo

Cast: Kevin Sorbo, Dr. Sol Harkens, Sam Sorbo, Katy Harkens, Dionne Warwick, Sean Hannity, Daniel Roebuck

Nationality: American

Wednesday, October 26 – The Bride’s Best Friend

The Wednesday of this week’s Afternoon Session will have a screening for those who love a romantic comedy, The Best Friend of the Bride. The 2008 film stars Patrick Dempsey and Michelle Monaghan, who play longtime friends Tom and Hannah.

The pair met in college and since then have never parted. A womanizer, Tom considers Hannah just a good friend, but after the woman takes a trip, he realizes he loves her.

Ready to tell her he loves her, Tom is surprised by Hannah’s return. Upon arriving from a trip, the girl says that she is engaged to a Scottish man. The man then decides to win her over before exchanging rings.

Original Title: Made of Honor

Directed by: Paul Weiland

Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Carlson, Kathleen Quinlan, Richmond Arquette

Nationality: American

Watch the trailer:

Thursday, October 27th is the day of the drama The Death and Life of Charlie

On Thursday, audiences will see the movie The Death and Life of Charlie at this week’s Afternoon Session, starring actor Zac Efron. The film tells the story of two brothers, Charlie, who is the eldest among them, and Sam, still a boy.

The two are separated by tragedy, but Charlie manages to keep in touch after his death and becomes a reclusive guy who works at the town’s cemetery. A few years later, Charlie is reunited with a girl from high school and feelings begin to arise.

He then has to make a decision that could make him lose contact with his dead brother forever or move on with his life and gain a new direction by fulfilling his heart’s requests.

Original Title: Charlie St. cloud

Directed by: Burr Steers

Cast: Zac Efron, Amanda Crew, Charlie Tahan, Donal Logue

Nationality: Canadian

Watch the Thursday movie trailer from this week’s Afternoon Session:

Friday, October 28th airs Shrek

Closing out the week, the Shrek animation will be shown on the Friday of this week’s Afternoon Session. A success with audiences and critics, the 2001 production won the Oscar for Best Animation in 2002. The plot follows the complaining, bad-tempered and ill-considered ogre Shrek, who lives isolated in a swamp. However, his peace is invaded by several fairytale characters who are driven from their homes by Lord Farquaad.

To regain his peace and silence, he makes a deal with the Lord, he rescues Princess Fiona for Farquaad and then all beings living in her swamp can return to their homes. However, the quest to meet Fiona will surprise him in unimaginable ways.

Original Title: Lottery Ticket

Directed by: Erik White

Cast: Shad Moss, Brandon T. Jackson, Naturi Naughton, Loretta Devi, Ice Cube

Nationality: American

