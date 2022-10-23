Palmeiras announces new sponsorship contract until 2024; club will have exclusivity with partner in Brazilian football

Agreement between Palmeiras and Canon was announced on Saturday night (22) by the São Paulo team, which has already taken action at Allianz Parque

O palm trees announced, on Saturday night (22), before the game against Hawaiifur Brazilianan unprecedented partnership in terms of format with Canonone of the world’s leading manufacturers of cameras, lenses, copiers and printers.

Present in more than 200 countries across all continents, the Japanese multinational will be the official sponsor of the club’s images until December 2024, in an unprecedented format among soccer teams in Brazil and abroad.

Verdão will even have exclusive sponsorship of Canon in national football.

“Palmeiras is always looking for partners that are compatible with its greatness and its projection. Therefore, we are very happy with the arrival of Canona company that combines a tradition of almost 90 years with the permanent search for innovation”, said president Leila Pereira.

The company will provide state-of-the-art equipment, technical assistance and technological solutions for the club’s different communication channels, such as social networks and TV Palmeiras.

The agreement will allow Verdão to expand its production of digital content, all made with cameras and lenses from Canonpositively impacting its fans and giving even more visibility to companies that invest in Alviverde.

“We are happy to announce the union of two giant brands such as Canon and Palmeiras. We know that football is a national passion and, therefore, joining that to what we produce and to our equipment is unique and special. I’m sure this is just the beginning of a long journey of success”, said the president of Canon from Brazil, Masahiro Sato.

Besides the Canonthe club signed, through the marketingother important partnerships this year.

The women’s soccer team, for example, is currently sponsored by betfair, betting platform; gives Cimed, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Brazil; It’s from Everyone’s Carda company in the services and discounts segment).