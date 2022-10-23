Palmeiras can be champion in the next round; understand the account | palm trees

For that, Palmeiras (71 points) need to beat Athletico, on Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada, and count on the same setbacks. Inter (61) against Ceará, fourth, in Beira-Rio, and Corinthians (57) against Fluminense, also fourth, in Itaquera. All games are at 9:45 pm.

If this scenario happens, Palmeiras will reach 74 points and can no longer be reached with four rounds to go. Inter would be able to make at most the same 74, but would lose the number of victories – today 21 to 16 in favor of alviverde. Corinthians would reach a maximum of 73 – they have one more game to play after the postponement of the duel with Goiás.

The Libertadores final between Athletico and Flamengo, on the 29th, can help Palmeiras. The tendency is for Athletico to enter the field this Tuesday with a practically reserve team to preserve the athletes for the decision.

After the confrontation in Paraná, Palmeiras will have four more games in the Brasileirão: Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and Internacional (away).

After Ceará, Inter get: América-MG (away), Athletico (home), São Paulo (away) and palm trees (House).

Corinthians, after Fluminense, face: Goiás (away – no date yet), Flamengo (away), Ceará (home), Coritiba (away) and Atlético-MG (home).

