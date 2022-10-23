Palmeiras does the math for the title and can be champion on Wednesday

Palmeiras added three more points yesterday (22) by beating Avaí at home and took a step forward in the climb to their eleventh title in the Brazilian Championship. With five games to go until the end of the tournament, Alviverde São Paulo continues to do the math to know what it needs to lift the mug.

If you want to depend only on yourself, Palmeiras needs three more wins to have no chance of being overtaken in the table and securing the cup. With 71 points, the team led by Abel Ferreira is 11 away from Internacional, runner-up.

The gauchos, however, have one less game and enter the field today (23) to face Coritiba, at 18:00, away from home. If Inter wins, the gap is back to eight points. If they meet the goal of three wins, Palmeiras will reach 80 points and, even if Colorado also triumphs three more times, the distance between them will be eight points with two rounds to go.

However, if Inter loses or draws with Coxa, the current leader can be anticipated champion in the next round. For that, it would take another victory for Alviverde and another stumble for Mano Menezes’ team and also for rival Corinthians. That’s because, in this scenario, Palmeiras reaches 74 points and opens at least 12 points away with four games to go and having five more victories — the Gauchos would reach 61 if they drew.

Corinthians, despite being fourth in the table, with 57 points, had the game against Goiás suspended and has one less duel. So, even if you win this late match and get to 60, you will be 13 away in the event of a tie in the 34th round.

In third in the standings is Flamengo, with 58. However, if Palmeiras wins the next game, they will open at least 13 points of difference in the last four games and cannot be overtaken by Rubro-Negro.

Now, if they draw or lose in the next round against Athletico-PR, Palmeiras can see their advantage at the tip decrease depending on the results of the rivals. In this situation, the team would go back to the calculator to review the necessary numbers.