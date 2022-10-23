Palmeiras ‘dries’ Inter to be champion in the next round; see bills for title

Combination of Inter and Corinthians results could result in Palmeiras Brazilian title as early as next week

O palm trees continues doing the math to release the cry of Brazilian champion. After 3-0 win over the Hawaii last Saturday (23), the verdãonow, ‘dries’ the International to, who knows, confirm the cup in the next round.

With 71 points, those commanded by Abel Ferreira can confirm the title next Wednesday (26). For that, they would have to win the Atletico-PR on Tuesday (25), at Arena da Baixada, and rooting for Inter to stumble on coritibathis Sunday (23), and Ceará, on Wednesday. Two draws would do.

With 74 points if you win the DrillingPalmeiras could no longer be reached by the Coloradosince the gaucho rival, who would have 62 points would reach, at most, the same number of points as the alviverde, but I would already lose in the number of victories.

In addition, the Corinthianswho has 32 matches, could not win the Fluminense on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena. A draw would be enough, as the Helm could only reach 73 points if it won all the matches until the end of the competition, not being able to reach the rival.

For the Palmeiras fan who doesn’t want to depend on other results that can shorten the distance to the title, the math is clear: with three more victories, the alviverde confirms another Brazilian title, the 11th in its history.

Palmeiras’s upcoming matches

Atletico-PR (F) – 10/25 – Brazilian Championship

Strength (C) – 11/2 – Brazilian Championship

cuiabá (F) – 11/6 – Brazilian Championship