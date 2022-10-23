Palmeiras dry Inter this Sunday to have their first title shot in the next round | palm trees

With an 11-point advantage in the lead in the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras will have Sunday to see and dry Internacional, in second place. A combination of results can make Verdão have the first chance to confirm the national title in the next round.

Abel Ferreira’s team beat Avaí 3-0 this Saturday and now has 71 points. Inter have 60 and face Coritiba, at 18:00, at the Couto Pereira stadium, at the end of the 33rd round.

Without depending on other results, Palmeiras confirms the conquest of the Brazilian with three more victories. The count, however, can drop according to the performance of the gaucho team – but not only of him.

If Colorado doesn’t beat Coxa, Verdão will need a win against Athletico on Tuesday and another stumbling block by Inter, against Ceará, on Wednesday, to maybe already be champion.

In this scenario, Palmeiras would go to 74 points in case of triumph in Curitiba. Inter, if they add two points in the next two rounds, go to 62 – a difference of 12. With four rounds remaining, the Palmeiras would no longer be reached in the number of victories, the first tiebreaker.

But there is a catch. It would still be necessary to dry Corinthians, which has 57 points and has six more games to play, as the duel against Goiás has been postponed – it can therefore reach 75.

In the next round, Vítor Pereira’s team receives Fluminense. If rival alviverde wins, Palmeiras’ title will necessarily be postponed, no matter what happens to Inter, as there would be a gap of 14 points (74 to 60) between the historic opponents, with 15 to be disputed by Corinthians.

After the duel against Hurricane, Palmeiras will have four more games in the Brasileirão: against Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and Internacional (away).

