Pele celebrates 82nd birthday and thanks messages

On his 82nd birthday, Pelé posted a video on his social media to celebrate the special date and thank all the messages sent to him. “On my birthday, I just want to express my gratitude. Life is very good. Completing 82 years with you, in good health, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received”, says the post on Instagram.

“My friends from Brazil and from all over the world, I am happy, very happy, to be here with you today and that God gave me this health so that I can thank you for everything I have received. The whole world talks about Pelé , the whole world knows that I am grateful for my age and for everything I have received. 82 years is a gift from God. I hope that we continue for a long time together and, God willing, and our dear friends, another 82 is good. Once again I say and I want it to be very clear: I sincerely appreciate everything I have received in this world, from my fans and the people who adore me. Thank you very much”, says Pelé, in a video.

Several sports stars and outside of it congratulated the legendary former striker who made history at Santos and the Brazilian national team.

Considered the best football player of all time, Pelé was born in Três Corações, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on October 23, 1940. Throughout his 82 years, he has experienced incredible moments on and off the pitch, highlighting his three World Cup victories (1958, 1962 and 1970).

From Brazil to the world: Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the former athlete’s real name, is one of the best-known national figures abroad.